COLLEGE PARK, Maryland | Penn State fought the world Saturday at Maryland, balancing on a highwire that looked ready to snap at any second. The Nittany Lions overcame a week full of injuries, a miserable first half and a curious late opt-out decision to somehow grind past Maryland 27-26 at SECU Stadium.

Penn State appeared destined to end its 15-game road winning streak at Maryland, which took a 23-3 lead and went to halftime with every advantage. Then quarterback Rocco Becht and the Nittany Lions' defense found themselves (and Becht found Chase Sowell), igniting the team's largest comeback win since the 2016 Big Ten title game.

Once again, this is a report card defined by halves, with Penn State playing probably its best second half of the season at the absolute right time.

Penn State offensive grade vs. Maryland: B+

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second half was the Rocco Becht Show. After delivering seven game-winning drives at Iowa State, Becht finally got his first at Penn State. The quarterback was superb in the second half, completing 12 of 18 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 73 of his team-high 83 yards and another score.

After turnovers on consecutive series to end the first half, Penn State followed Becht to scores on all four of its second-half drives. Becht largely was the run game because Penn State had one healthy scholarship back (Quinton Martin Jr.) who lined at receiver often. Thus Becht ran 15 times, converting several first downs on deft draws.

And without a healthy run game, Becht was forced to throw 35 times as well. Zay Robinson played a breakout game (5 catches, 98 yards), allowing Becht to find Chase Sowell more in the second half. The fifth-year senior smiled after a third-quarter catch was overturned, then made one of his boldest catches of the season for a touchdown on fourth-and-10.

Credit to to Penn State's pass protection in the second half that opened time and space for Becht to get the ball downfield. And Becht made a nervy choice going back to tight end Gabe Burkle after a third-down drop.

Burkle made the biggest catch of his season for the fourth-and-six conversion. Becht also hit Ben Brahmer for a critical third-and-three conversion on the final series that made the winning field goal much more comfortable.

Penn State defensive grade vs. Maryland: C+

Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Kaleb Webb catches a touchdown over Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Daryus Dixson at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State's defense looked shellshocked early, perhaps blindsided by cornerback Audavion Collins' late decision to opt out of the game. Campbell too sounded surprised talking about it afterward. Maryland scored on its first four possessions, including a breezy 2-minute touchdown drive to open the game.

But Penn State slowly got a handle on Malik Washington's short passing game and running back DeJuan Williams (108 yards). The Terps rolled up 282 first-half yards but gained just 30 in the third quarter. Armstrong Nnodim made a key third-down stop on Maryland's opening drive of the second half, and Jeremiah Cooper did the same to set up Penn State's final drive.

Linebacker Kooper Ebel (13 tackles) deserves credit for pursuing the ball on every play. He missed a few tackles but came up big elsewhere. Likewise, cornerback Daryus Dixson got beat on a touchdown but broke up a pair of throws that mattered.

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And when Cam Smith and Ikenna Ezeogu stuffed Williams on third-and-short in the red zone in the fourth quarter, Penn State had something going.

Penn State special teams grade vs. Maryland: A

Penn State Nittany Lions kicker Ryan Barker (94) celebrates after kicking the go-ahead field goal against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan Barker hadn't attempted a field goal in his last three games and hadn't made a game-winner since his overtime walk-off at USC in 2024. He was 2-for-2 against Maryland, including a calm 31-yarder with 2 seconds left that gave the Nittany Lions the lead.

Barker was in his own world in the sideline preparing for what could have been a 48-yarder but exhaled after Brahmer's first-down catch. He also never looked flustered, despite the extra deep breath on the field, in making the second game-winner of his career.

Penn State coaching grade vs. Maryland: B

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell argues a call during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's inexplicable that Campbell didn't have his (albeit hamstrung) roster ready to play Saturday. Maryland took the baton from Rutgers and appeared ready to hang 50 on the Nittany Lions.

But the head coach and his staff kept cool and gave the right Ted Talk at halftime. "You can either say it's over and be remembered as the team that laid down and quit or be remembered as the team that fought back no matter what," Campbell told the team, according to Sowell. It worked.

On the field, Campbell ran the offense through Becht, which proved wise, and defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn recalibrated his group's approach to Maryland's dink-and-dunk. Campbell also managed his second-half timeouts well, working the clock masterfully on the final offensive series.

And for good measure, he and Maryland coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim worked diligently to reclaim control of the postgame that ended with a brawl. Still, Campbell needs to explain why he OK'd giving a sixth-string walk-on freshman running back a carry in the red zone. Fortunately for Campbell and Penn State, James Washington recovered his own fumble.

Penn State overall grade vs. Maryland: B

A very emotional Matt Campbell works the crowd line after Penn State’s 27-26 win over Maryland. First time he has done this all season. It was the biggest comeback of Campbell’s head-coaching career. pic.twitter.com/JsT6zYwDXa — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) November 29, 2026

This was a shaggy game from a bruised team ending a disappointing season. Credit where it's due, though. The Nittany Lions dug themselves from a deep hole to avoid losing to Rutgers and Maryland in the same season for the first time in program history.



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