Penn State's Abdul Carter, Sal Wormley Make Preseason Watch Lists
As college football's watch-list season continues, two more Penn State football players earned recognition. Defensive end Abdul Carter and offensive lineman Sal Wormley landed on two of the top preseason watch lists.
Carter was named to the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which recognizes the nation's top defensive player. Carter is among 75 preseason nominees for the award and the only Penn State player on the list.
Wormley is nominated for the Outland Trophy, which recognizes the nation's top interior lineman. The sixth-senior returned for his final season as Penn State's most experienced offensive lineman. Wormley has started 26 consecutive games at right guard for the Nittany Lions and will hold down the position this season. Wormley was honorable mention all-Big Ten in 2023, when he allowed just one sack in 406 pass-defense snaps.
Carter, a first-team all-Big Ten linebacker last season, will play two positions for the Nittany Lions this season. Penn State coach James Franklin said at Big Ten Football Media Days that Carter will see time at linebacker as well as defensive end.
“He'll play both. We have the flexibility to play him at both positions,” Franklin said. “He's one of the unique athletes that was playing linebacker at 250 pounds. You never know how that transition is going to go, playing in space at the linebacker position compared to moving up to the line of scrimmage and having to go against the offensive tackles. He made the adjustment pretty quickly.”
Five Penn State football players so far have been named to preseason watch lists. Quarterback Drew Allar and running back Nicholas Singleton are on the watch list for the Maxwell Award, given to the nation's top college football player. And Tyler Duzansky was named to the watch list for the Patrick Mannelly Award, given to the nation's top long snapper.
