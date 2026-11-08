College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 10: Notre Dame Leaves No Doubt
One of the biggest weekends of the season more than lived up to the hype, with drama everywhere and cases both made—and unmade—for the College Football Playoff just four days after the selection committee laid down the stakes for every team.
That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections going into Week 11, which sees several shake-ups in the CFP pecking order. Georgia appears well on track to win the SEC after thumping Mississippi on Saturday, Notre Dame can safely be considered for a likely bye to the quarterfinals and the slew of SEC programs with two (or even three) losses are doing the committee no favors when it comes to who might make the cut as an at-large come December.
Beyond the CFP, there are a number of compelling bowl games, including the return of Bedlam in the Texas Bowl, a fascinating clash of styles in the Frisco Football Classic between North Texas and New Mexico, either Bill Belichick or Bret Bielema getting doused in mayo, plus a Citrus Bowl that could have been a CFP quarterfinal in another dimension.
PREVIOUS: Projections After Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9
College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 10
- Georgia
- Notre Dame
- Indiana
- Miami
- Utah
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- UCLA
- Wake Forest
- Texas
- BYU
- Boise State
First Round
- No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Utah
- No. 11 BYU at No. 6 Tennessee
- No. 10 Texas at No. 7 Alabama
- No. 9 Wake Forest at No. 8 UCLA
Quarterfinals
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 9 Wake Forest
- Rose Bowl: No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 7 Alabama
- Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Tennessee
- Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 5 Utah
Semifinals
- Orange Bowl: No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Alabama
- Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Miami
National Championship
- At Las Vegas: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2 Notre Dame
Bowl Projections After Week 10
Bowl Game
Date
Matchup
Salute to Veterans Bowl
Dec. 15
UAB vs. UMass
Frisco Football Classic
Dec. 15
North Texas vs. New Mexico
San Juan Bowl
Dec. 16
Louisiana vs. Delaware
Boca Raton Bowl
Dec. 18
USF vs. Buffalo
Gasparilla Bowl
Dec. 18
Florida State vs. FAU
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Dec. 21
East Carolina vs. Middle Tennessee State
Potato Bowl
Dec. 21
Wyoming vs. Ohio
Puerto Rico Bowl
Dec. 22
Western Michigan vs. Georgia State
Cure Bowl
Dec. 22
James Madison vs. Navy
Independence Bowl
Dec. 22
Iowa State vs. Arizona State
New Orleans Bowl
Dec. 23
Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech
Armed Forces Bowl
Dec. 23
Baylor vs. Tulsa
Frisco Bowl
Dec. 23
Jacksonville State vs. Air Force
Poinsettia Bowl
Dec. 23
Oregon State vs. Nebraska
New Mexico Bowl
Dec. 24
Army vs. Appalachian State
Hawai’i Bowl
Dec. 24
Fresno State vs. UNLV
Pinstripe Bowl
Dec. 26
Iowa vs. Duke
Fenway Bowl
Dec. 26
Pitt vs. Memphis
Mayo Bowl
Dec. 26
Illinois vs. North Carolina
68 Ventures Bowl
Dec. 26
Central Michigan vs. South Alabama
Cactus Bowl
Dec. 26
West Virginia vs. Penn State
Military Bowl
Dec. 26
Syracuse vs. UTSA
Holiday Bowl
Dec. 28
USC vs. Virginia Tech
Birmingham Bowl
Dec. 29
Auburn vs. Texas State
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Dec. 29
Houston vs. Louisville
Alamo Bowl
Dec. 29
Texas Tech vs. Oregon
Gator Bowl
Dec. 30
Kentucky vs. SMU
Music City Bowl
Dec. 30
Wisconsin vs. LSU
ReliaQuest Bowl
Dec. 31
Minnesota vs. Florida
Sun Bowl
Dec. 31
Washington vs. Clemson
Las Vegas Bowl
Dec. 31
South Carolina vs. Arizona
Texas Bowl
Dec. 31
Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma
Citrus Bowl
Jan. 2
Ohio State vs. Ole Miss
First Responder Bowl
Jan. 2
Cincinnati vs. Northwestern
Liberty Bowl
Jan. 2
UCF vs. Missouri
Arizona Bowl
Jan. 2
North Dakota State vs. Toledo
PODCAST: Listen to Sports Illustrated’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.
Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.Follow bryandfischer