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College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 10: Notre Dame Leaves No Doubt

The Fighting Irish are firmly in the CFP field after beating Miami, plus how Separation Saturday helped clarify the pecking order.
Bryan Fischer|
Notre Dame wide receiver Micah Gilbert celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Miami.
Notre Dame wide receiver Micah Gilbert celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Miami. | David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated

In this story:

Georgia BulldogsNotre Dame Fighting IrishIndiana HoosiersMiami (FL) HurricanesUtah UtesTennessee VolunteersAlabama Crimson TideUCLA BruinsWake Forest Demon DeaconsTexas LonghornsBYU CougarsBoise State Broncos

One of the biggest weekends of the season more than lived up to the hype, with drama everywhere and cases both made—and unmade—for the College Football Playoff just four days after the selection committee laid down the stakes for every team.

That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections going into Week 11, which sees several shake-ups in the CFP pecking order. Georgia appears well on track to win the SEC after thumping Mississippi on Saturday, Notre Dame can safely be considered for a likely bye to the quarterfinals and the slew of SEC programs with two (or even three) losses are doing the committee no favors when it comes to who might make the cut as an at-large come December. 

Beyond the CFP, there are a number of compelling bowl games, including the return of Bedlam in the Texas Bowl, a fascinating clash of styles in the Frisco Football Classic between North Texas and New Mexico, either Bill Belichick or Bret Bielema getting doused in mayo, plus a Citrus Bowl that could have been a CFP quarterfinal in another dimension. 

PREVIOUS: Projections After Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9

College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 10

  1. Georgia
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Indiana
  4. Miami
  5. Utah
  6. Tennessee
  7. Alabama 
  8. UCLA
  9. Wake Forest
  10. Texas
  11. BYU
  12. Boise State

First Round

  • No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Utah
  • No. 11 BYU at No. 6 Tennessee
  • No. 10 Texas at No. 7 Alabama
  • No. 9 Wake Forest at No. 8 UCLA

Quarterfinals

  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 9 Wake Forest
  • Rose Bowl: No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 7 Alabama
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Tennessee
  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 5 Utah
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Semifinals

  • Orange Bowl: No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Alabama
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Miami

National Championship

  • At Las Vegas: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2 Notre Dame

Bowl Projections After Week 10

Bowl Game

Date

Matchup

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Dec. 15

UAB vs. UMass

Frisco Football Classic

Dec. 15

North Texas vs. New Mexico

San Juan Bowl

Dec. 16

Louisiana vs. Delaware

Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 18

USF vs. Buffalo

Gasparilla Bowl

Dec. 18

Florida State vs. FAU

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Dec. 21

East Carolina vs. Middle Tennessee State

Potato Bowl

Dec. 21

Wyoming vs. Ohio

Puerto Rico Bowl

Dec. 22

Western Michigan vs. Georgia State

Cure Bowl

Dec. 22

James Madison vs. Navy

Independence Bowl

Dec. 22

Iowa State vs. Arizona State

New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 23

Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech

Armed Forces Bowl

Dec. 23

Baylor vs. Tulsa

Frisco Bowl

Dec. 23

Jacksonville State vs. Air Force

Poinsettia Bowl

Dec. 23

Oregon State vs. Nebraska

New Mexico Bowl

Dec. 24

Army vs. Appalachian State

Hawai’i Bowl

Dec. 24

Fresno State vs. UNLV

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 26

Iowa vs. Duke

Fenway Bowl

Dec. 26

Pitt vs. Memphis

Mayo Bowl

Dec. 26

Illinois vs. North Carolina

68 Ventures Bowl

Dec. 26

Central Michigan vs. South Alabama

Cactus Bowl

Dec. 26

West Virginia vs. Penn State

Military Bowl

Dec. 26

Syracuse vs. UTSA

Holiday Bowl

Dec. 28

USC vs. Virginia Tech

Birmingham Bowl

Dec. 29

Auburn vs. Texas State

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Dec. 29

Houston vs. Louisville

Alamo Bowl

Dec. 29

Texas Tech vs. Oregon

Gator Bowl

Dec. 30

Kentucky vs. SMU

Music City Bowl

Dec. 30

Wisconsin vs. LSU

ReliaQuest Bowl

Dec. 31

Minnesota vs. Florida

Sun Bowl

Dec. 31

Washington vs. Clemson

Las Vegas Bowl

Dec. 31

South Carolina vs. Arizona

Texas Bowl

Dec. 31

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma

Citrus Bowl

Jan. 2

Ohio State vs. Ole Miss

First Responder Bowl

Jan. 2

Cincinnati vs. Northwestern

Liberty Bowl

Jan. 2

UCF vs. Missouri

Arizona Bowl

Jan. 2

North Dakota State vs. Toledo

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Bryan Fischer
BRYAN FISCHER

Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.

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