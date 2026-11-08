College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 10: Notre Dame Leaves No Doubt

One of the biggest weekends of the season more than lived up to the hype, with drama everywhere and cases both made—and unmade—for the College Football Playoff just four days after the selection committee laid down the stakes for every team.

That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections going into Week 11, which sees several shake-ups in the CFP pecking order. Georgia appears well on track to win the SEC after thumping Mississippi on Saturday, Notre Dame can safely be considered for a likely bye to the quarterfinals and the slew of SEC programs with two (or even three) losses are doing the committee no favors when it comes to who might make the cut as an at-large come December.

Beyond the CFP, there are a number of compelling bowl games, including the return of Bedlam in the Texas Bowl, a fascinating clash of styles in the Frisco Football Classic between North Texas and New Mexico, either Bill Belichick or Bret Bielema getting doused in mayo, plus a Citrus Bowl that could have been a CFP quarterfinal in another dimension.

College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 10

Georgia Notre Dame Indiana Miami Utah Tennessee Alabama UCLA Wake Forest Texas BYU Boise State

First Round

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Utah

No. 11 BYU at No. 6 Tennessee

No. 10 Texas at No. 7 Alabama

No. 9 Wake Forest at No. 8 UCLA

Quarterfinals

Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 9 Wake Forest

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 9 Wake Forest Rose Bowl: No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 7 Alabama

No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 7 Alabama Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Tennessee

No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Tennessee Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 5 Utah

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Semifinals

Orange Bowl: No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Alabama

No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Alabama Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Miami

National Championship

At Las Vegas: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2 Notre Dame

Bowl Projections After Week 10

Bowl Game Date Matchup Salute to Veterans Bowl Dec. 15 UAB vs. UMass Frisco Football Classic Dec. 15 North Texas vs. New Mexico San Juan Bowl Dec. 16 Louisiana vs. Delaware Boca Raton Bowl Dec. 18 USF vs. Buffalo Gasparilla Bowl Dec. 18 Florida State vs. FAU Myrtle Beach Bowl Dec. 21 East Carolina vs. Middle Tennessee State Potato Bowl Dec. 21 Wyoming vs. Ohio Puerto Rico Bowl Dec. 22 Western Michigan vs. Georgia State Cure Bowl Dec. 22 James Madison vs. Navy Independence Bowl Dec. 22 Iowa State vs. Arizona State New Orleans Bowl Dec. 23 Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech Armed Forces Bowl Dec. 23 Baylor vs. Tulsa Frisco Bowl Dec. 23 Jacksonville State vs. Air Force Poinsettia Bowl Dec. 23 Oregon State vs. Nebraska New Mexico Bowl Dec. 24 Army vs. Appalachian State Hawai’i Bowl Dec. 24 Fresno State vs. UNLV Pinstripe Bowl Dec. 26 Iowa vs. Duke Fenway Bowl Dec. 26 Pitt vs. Memphis Mayo Bowl Dec. 26 Illinois vs. North Carolina 68 Ventures Bowl Dec. 26 Central Michigan vs. South Alabama Cactus Bowl Dec. 26 West Virginia vs. Penn State Military Bowl Dec. 26 Syracuse vs. UTSA Holiday Bowl Dec. 28 USC vs. Virginia Tech Birmingham Bowl Dec. 29 Auburn vs. Texas State Pop-Tarts Bowl Dec. 29 Houston vs. Louisville Alamo Bowl Dec. 29 Texas Tech vs. Oregon Gator Bowl Dec. 30 Kentucky vs. SMU Music City Bowl Dec. 30 Wisconsin vs. LSU ReliaQuest Bowl Dec. 31 Minnesota vs. Florida Sun Bowl Dec. 31 Washington vs. Clemson Las Vegas Bowl Dec. 31 South Carolina vs. Arizona Texas Bowl Dec. 31 Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma Citrus Bowl Jan. 2 Ohio State vs. Ole Miss First Responder Bowl Jan. 2 Cincinnati vs. Northwestern Liberty Bowl Jan. 2 UCF vs. Missouri Arizona Bowl Jan. 2 North Dakota State vs. Toledo

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