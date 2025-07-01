Penn State's Top 5 Sports Moments of 2024-25
July 1 marked the first day of the new college sports year, one that already has fundamentally altered the model. Athletic departments can pay athletes directly now, which Penn State has been pivoting toward for more than a year. Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft said that the program is in a "position of strength" entering this new era.
The new fiscal year also prompted Kraft to reflect on the 2024-25 athletic calendar, one that Penn State made quite successful. The Nittany Lions won two NCAA titles, won or shared seven conference titles and sent 18 teams to their national postseason tournaments. Penn State also finished 16th in the Learfield Directors Cup standings.
In a letter to fans published on Penn State's official sports site, Kraft said that Penn State "had a lot to cheer about this year." So as Penn State begins its new year and a new phase, here's a look back on the 2024-25 athletic year.
Penn State Athletics by the numbers in 2024-25
- 84: All-conference athletes
- 43: All-Americans
- 19: Teams ranked during the season
- 18: Teams to qualify for their NCAA championships or the College Football Playoff
- 7: Teams to win conference titles
- 3: Teams to make their national semifinals
- 2: NCAA team champions
- 2: NCAA individual champions
Penn State's top 5 sports moments of 2024-25
5. Penn State men's lacrosse reaches the NCAA semifinals
Continuing a string of final-four successes, the Penn State men's lacrosse team advanced to the NCAA semifinals for the second time in three years. Coach Jeff Tambroni led the Nittany Lions to tournament wins over Colgate and Notre Dame before the team fell to Cornell, the eventual national champ, in the semifinals.
Penn State's Matt Traynor was named the Big Ten offensive player of the year, and Hunter Aquino was the conference's top freshman. Traynor became a first-round draft pick in the PLL and already is a scoring force for the New York Atlas.
4. An epic Frozen Four run
In January, the Penn State men's hockey team was 0-9 in the Big Ten and an afterthought nationally. But coach Guy Gadowsky and his team never wavered. The Nittany Lions turned their season into one of the great stories in college hockey, qualifying for the Big Ten Tournament, the NCAA Tournament and their first Frozen Four.
Penn State fell to Boston University in the NCAA semifinals but set the stage for a promising future. The Nittany Lions' next roster will include several players from the CHL, including Jackson Smith, who became the first Penn State player selected in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft.
3. Penn State football's run to the College Football Playoff
The Nittany Lions danced with history last season, setting a school record with 13 wins, playing for a Big Ten title and nudging to within a few plays of the College Football Playoff title game. Their 27-24 loss to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl stung so acutely that it prompted a core group of the team's top players to return in 2025.
James Franklin went 11-1 in the regular season for the first time as Penn State's head coach, then hired the defensive coordinator from Ohio State who beat him. Tyler Warren won the Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end and finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy standings. Teammate Abdul Carter rightfully wondered why he wasn't a Heisman candidate.
2. Penn State wrestling wins 4th straight NCAA title
As team titles go, this was among the most dominant in any NCAA sport last season. For the second time in this four-year championship run, Penn State clinched the NCAA team title even before the championship round of matches had begun. Penn State's 10 starters all earned All-America honors, with nine finishing fifth or higher.
Penn State won two individual titles (Mitchell Mesenbrink his first, Carter Starocci his fifth) and went unbeaten in the medal-round finals among wrestlers who competed. The Nittany Lions also broke their team scoring record they set in 2024, but all coach Cael Sanderson could think about was what's next.
1. Katie Schumacher-Cawley leads Penn State women's volleyball to a title
In 2022, Penn State volleyball fans asked, who could possibly replace the legendary Russ Rose? Penn State chose alum Katie Schumacher-Cawley, a two-time All-American who was part of the 1999 national championship team. For many reasons, Schumacher-Cawley validated that choice last year.
In her third season as Penn State's head coach, Schumacher-Cawley led the Nittany Lions on a stunning title run. Penn State rallied from an 0-2 deficit to defeat Nebraska in the semifinals and then topped Louisville 3-1 on its home court to clinch the program's eighth NCAA title.
Schumacher-Cawley became the first female head coach to win an NCAA women's volleyball title. Further, she coached the team, without missing a match or practice, while undergoing treatments for breast cancer. ESPN will honor Schumacher-Cawley with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverence at the July 16 ESPYS.