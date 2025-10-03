Projecting Changes to Penn State's Depth Chart Vs. UCLA
Penn State will have at least one major depth-chart change when it visits UCLA on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Starting linebacker Tony Rojas sustained a long-term injury this week that shuffled the Nittany Lions' defense. A veteran will get more playing time as a result.
Elsewhere, Penn State coach James Franklin could make a move on the offensive line, though he's likely simply to substitute more, particularly on the right side. And this game will mark another intriguing moment for the weekly Nicholas Singleton-Kaytron Allen snap-breakdown watch. Here's a look at Penn State's projected depth chart for Saturday's game at UCLA.
RELATED: Story lines, predictions for the Penn State-UCLA game
Penn State's projected offensive depth chart
Position
First Team
Second Team
Quarterback
15 Sr. Drew Allar
17 R. Fr. Ethan Grunkemeyer
Running Back
13 Sr. Kaytron Allen 10 Sr. Nicholas Singleton
26 R. Soph. Cam Wallace
Wide Receiver
1 Sr. Kyron Hudson
3 Fr. Koby Howard
Wide Receiver
8 6th. Yr. Trebor Pena
4 R. Fr. Tyseer Denmark
Wide Receiver
5. Sr. Devonte Ross
2 R. Sr. Liam Clifford
Tight End
85 Soph. Luke Reynolds
16. R. Sr. Khalil Dinkins
Left Tackle
66 Sr. Drew Shelton
64 R. Fr. Eagan Boyer
Left Guard
71 R. Jr. Vega Ioane
54 R. Soph. T.J. Shanahan
Center
53 6th Yr. Nick Dawkins
52 R. Jr. Dom Rulli
Right Guard
68 R. Soph. Anthony Donkoh
50 Soph. Cooper Cousins
Right Tackle
72 R. Sr. Nolan Rucci
70 R. Fr. Garrett Sexton
Penn State offensive notes
- Running back Nicholas Singleton started the first three games, but Kaytron got the start vs. Oregon. Starts don't matter with the tandem backs as much as carries which still favors Singleton, but by just six. However, Allen averages 7.1 yards per carry to Singleton's 3.8, which points toward him earning more carries.
- Franklin isn't likely to make any changes on the offensive line, though one possible move would be returning Anthony Donkoh to right tackle, where he played for most of 2024, and bringing in a new starting right guard. At this point, that likely would be TJ Shanahan Jr., the Michigan transfer who has passed Cooper Cousins in the rotation. Shanahan stepped in when Donkoh was hurt briefly against Oregon. Though he got only four snaps, that was twice as many as Cousins. Penn State most likely will send out the same starting line for the fifth consecutive game, but Franklin could pull a right-side switch if its play doesn't improve.
- Tight end Luke Reynolds is begnning to take over the position. He made his second start of the season vs. Oregon and played six more snaps than fellow tight end Khalil Dinkins. Reynolds is tied for second on the team in receptions with 14 and has 10 more than Dinkins. He has been a bright spot through Penn State's offensive issues.
Penn State's projected defensive depth chart
Position
First Team
Second Team
Defensive End
33 Sr. Dani Dennis-Sutton
19 Fr. Chaz Coleman
Defensive Tackle
28 Sr. Zane Durant
39 R. Soph Ty Blanding
Defensive Tackle
50 6th Yr. Alonzo Ford
54 R. Fr. Xavier Gilliam
Defensive End
36 6th Yr. Zuriah Fisher
44 R. Fr. Jaylen Harvey
Linebacker
0 R. Sr. Dom DeLuca
32. R. Jr. Keon Wylie
Linebacker
24 Jr. Amare Campbell
0 R. Sr. Dom DeLuca
Cornerback
3 Jr A.J. Harris
5 Fr. Daryus Dixson
Cornerback
2 R. Jr. Audavion Collins
9 Jr. Elliot Washingon II
Nickel
7 Jr. Zion Tracy
17 R. Fr. Kenny Woseley Jr.
Safety
5 R. Sr. Zakee Wheatley
10 Soph. Dejuan Lane
Safety
16 Jr. King Mack
3 R. Fr. Antoine Belgrave-Shorter
Penn State defensive notes
- Penn State sustained its most serious injury of the season this week, when starting linebacker Tony Rojas went down with a long-term injury. Rojas was one of the Nittany Lions' best defenders, tying for the team lead with 4.5 tackles for loss and making two sacks. He had proven irreplaceable, but the Nittany Lions will turn to veteran Dom DeLuca to fill the role. DeLuca, a three-year captain, has played plenty of football and is impactful. He tied for the team lead with three interceptions last season, making two in the playoff win over SMU. But Rojas and Amare Campbell had taken control at linebacker. They combined for 145 snaps vs. Oregon, while DeLuca played 17. DeLuca gets the spotlight now.
- There's been a major change in the secondary. Junior King Mack, who didn't earn a starting safety spot for the opener, appears to have taken over now. Mack has started the past two game and played a surprising 80 snaps against Oregon. He and fellow safety Zakee Wheatley were on the field for every defensive snap.
- Zion Tracy, injured for Week 1 vs. Nevada, has reclaimed the starting spot at nickel cornerback. He and AJ Harris were on the field for 78 plays in Penn State's secondary vs. Oregon. With Rojas' injury, Tracy's role becomes even more important, as he'll have to play a larger role in the run defense.
Freshman Chaz Coleman keeps climbing the depth chart and now appears to be Penn State's No. 3 defensive end. He was third among edge rushers in snaps vs. Oregon (17) and nearly made the play of the game. His forced fumble was overturn upon review, a decision that Franklin questioned.
Penn State's projected special teams depth chart
Position
First Team
Second Team
Kicker
94 R. Soph. Ryan Barker
99 R. Sr. Gabriel Nwosu
Punter
99 R. Sr. Gabriel Nwosu
14 Sr. Riley Thompson
Punt Returns
5. Sr. Devonte Ross
8. R. Sr. Trebor Pena
Kickoff Returns
16 Jr. King Mack
10 Sr. Nicholas Singleton
Penn State special teams notes
- Kicker Ryan Barker has been exceptional this season, going 10-for-11 with a long of 49 yards vs. Oregon. His only miss was a blocked 52-yarder against FIU, which made for an odd decision to punt against Oregon when Barker could have attempted a 53-yard field goal after making his career long in that game. Punter Gabriel Nwosu's attempt resulted in a touchback that netted just 16 yards of field-position switch.
- Mack is the only Nittany Lion to return a kickoff this season. He has four attempts for 123 yards, including the 73-yarder vs. Nevada that served as his welcome back to Penn State.
- Devonte Ross ranks sixth in the Big Ten in punt returns, averaging 10.6 yards per attempt, though the Nittany Lions are looking for more. His season-long is 34 yards, though he has been close to breaking a few.