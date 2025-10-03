All Penn State

Projecting Changes to Penn State's Depth Chart Vs. UCLA

The Nittany Lions will make at least one major change when they play the Bruins in Pasadena.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Penn State will have at least one major depth-chart change when it visits UCLA on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Starting linebacker Tony Rojas sustained a long-term injury this week that shuffled the Nittany Lions' defense. A veteran will get more playing time as a result.

Elsewhere, Penn State coach James Franklin could make a move on the offensive line, though he's likely simply to substitute more, particularly on the right side. And this game will mark another intriguing moment for the weekly Nicholas Singleton-Kaytron Allen snap-breakdown watch. Here's a look at Penn State's projected depth chart for Saturday's game at UCLA.

RELATED: Story lines, predictions for the Penn State-UCLA game

Penn State's projected offensive depth chart

Position

First Team

Second Team

Quarterback

15 Sr. Drew Allar

17 R. Fr. Ethan Grunkemeyer

Running Back

13 Sr. Kaytron Allen 10 Sr. Nicholas Singleton

26 R. Soph. Cam Wallace

Wide Receiver

1 Sr. Kyron Hudson

3 Fr. Koby Howard

Wide Receiver

8 6th. Yr. Trebor Pena

4 R. Fr. Tyseer Denmark

Wide Receiver

5. Sr. Devonte Ross

2 R. Sr. Liam Clifford

Tight End

85 Soph. Luke Reynolds

16. R. Sr. Khalil Dinkins

Left Tackle

66 Sr. Drew Shelton

64 R. Fr. Eagan Boyer

Left Guard

71 R. Jr. Vega Ioane

54 R. Soph. T.J. Shanahan

Center

53 6th Yr. Nick Dawkins

52 R. Jr. Dom Rulli

Right Guard

68 R. Soph. Anthony Donkoh

50 Soph. Cooper Cousins

Right Tackle

72 R. Sr. Nolan Rucci

70 R. Fr. Garrett Sexton

Penn State offensive notes

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Khalil Dinkins celebrates with receiver Kyron Hudson after scoring a touchdown vs. FIU.
Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Khalil Dinkins (16) celebrates with wide receiver Kyron Hudson (1) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the FIU Panthers. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
  • Running back Nicholas Singleton started the first three games, but Kaytron got the start vs. Oregon. Starts don't matter with the tandem backs as much as carries which still favors Singleton, but by just six. However, Allen averages 7.1 yards per carry to Singleton's 3.8, which points toward him earning more carries.
  • Franklin isn't likely to make any changes on the offensive line, though one possible move would be returning Anthony Donkoh to right tackle, where he played for most of 2024, and bringing in a new starting right guard. At this point, that likely would be TJ Shanahan Jr., the Michigan transfer who has passed Cooper Cousins in the rotation. Shanahan stepped in when Donkoh was hurt briefly against Oregon. Though he got only four snaps, that was twice as many as Cousins. Penn State most likely will send out the same starting line for the fifth consecutive game, but Franklin could pull a right-side switch if its play doesn't improve.
  • Tight end Luke Reynolds is begnning to take over the position. He made his second start of the season vs. Oregon and played six more snaps than fellow tight end Khalil Dinkins. Reynolds is tied for second on the team in receptions with 14 and has 10 more than Dinkins. He has been a bright spot through Penn State's offensive issues.

Penn State's projected defensive depth chart

Position

First Team

Second Team

Defensive End

33 Sr. Dani Dennis-Sutton

19 Fr. Chaz Coleman

Defensive Tackle

28 Sr. Zane Durant

39 R. Soph Ty Blanding

Defensive Tackle

50 6th Yr. Alonzo Ford

54 R. Fr. Xavier Gilliam

Defensive End

36 6th Yr. Zuriah Fisher

44 R. Fr. Jaylen Harvey

Linebacker

0 R. Sr. Dom DeLuca

32. R. Jr. Keon Wylie

Linebacker

24 Jr. Amare Campbell

0 R. Sr. Dom DeLuca

Cornerback

3 Jr A.J. Harris

5 Fr. Daryus Dixson

Cornerback

2 R. Jr. Audavion Collins

9 Jr. Elliot Washingon II

Nickel

7 Jr. Zion Tracy

17 R. Fr. Kenny Woseley Jr.

Safety

5 R. Sr. Zakee Wheatley

10 Soph. Dejuan Lane

Safety

16 Jr. King Mack

3 R. Fr. Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

Penn State defensive notes

Villanova Wildcats quarterback Pat McQuaide throws under pressure from Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Dom DeLuca.
Villanova Wildcats quarterback Pat McQuaide (7) throws the ball while being pressured by Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Dominic DeLuca (0). / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
  • Penn State sustained its most serious injury of the season this week, when starting linebacker Tony Rojas went down with a long-term injury. Rojas was one of the Nittany Lions' best defenders, tying for the team lead with 4.5 tackles for loss and making two sacks. He had proven irreplaceable, but the Nittany Lions will turn to veteran Dom DeLuca to fill the role. DeLuca, a three-year captain, has played plenty of football and is impactful. He tied for the team lead with three interceptions last season, making two in the playoff win over SMU. But Rojas and Amare Campbell had taken control at linebacker. They combined for 145 snaps vs. Oregon, while DeLuca played 17. DeLuca gets the spotlight now.
  • There's been a major change in the secondary. Junior King Mack, who didn't earn a starting safety spot for the opener, appears to have taken over now. Mack has started the past two game and played a surprising 80 snaps against Oregon. He and fellow safety Zakee Wheatley were on the field for every defensive snap.
  • Zion Tracy, injured for Week 1 vs. Nevada, has reclaimed the starting spot at nickel cornerback. He and AJ Harris were on the field for 78 plays in Penn State's secondary vs. Oregon. With Rojas' injury, Tracy's role becomes even more important, as he'll have to play a larger role in the run defense.

Freshman Chaz Coleman keeps climbing the depth chart and now appears to be Penn State's No. 3 defensive end. He was third among edge rushers in snaps vs. Oregon (17) and nearly made the play of the game. His forced fumble was overturn upon review, a decision that Franklin questioned.

Penn State's projected special teams depth chart

Position

First Team

Second Team

Kicker

94 R. Soph. Ryan Barker

99 R. Sr. Gabriel Nwosu

Punter

99 R. Sr. Gabriel Nwosu

14 Sr. Riley Thompson

Punt Returns

5. Sr. Devonte Ross

8. R. Sr. Trebor Pena

Kickoff Returns

16 Jr. King Mack

10 Sr. Nicholas Singleton

Penn State special teams notes

Penn State Nittany Lions place kicker Ryan Barker kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks.
Penn State Nittany Lions place kicker Ryan Barker (94) kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Beaver Stadium. / James Lang-Imagn Images
  • Kicker Ryan Barker has been exceptional this season, going 10-for-11 with a long of 49 yards vs. Oregon. His only miss was a blocked 52-yarder against FIU, which made for an odd decision to punt against Oregon when Barker could have attempted a 53-yard field goal after making his career long in that game. Punter Gabriel Nwosu's attempt resulted in a touchback that netted just 16 yards of field-position switch.
  • Mack is the only Nittany Lion to return a kickoff this season. He has four attempts for 123 yards, including the 73-yarder vs. Nevada that served as his welcome back to Penn State.
  • Devonte Ross ranks sixth in the Big Ten in punt returns, averaging 10.6 yards per attempt, though the Nittany Lions are looking for more. His season-long is 34 yards, though he has been close to breaking a few.

Published
