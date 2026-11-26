Penn State's first availability report for its game Saturday at Maryland is an alarming one. The Nittany Lions will be without a key defensive starter, list three running backs on the report and count 11 players as doubtful or questionable for their visit to College Park.

Here's the rundown of Penn State's first Big Ten availability report of the week. The Nittany Lions visit the Terps for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff at SECU Stadium.

Penn State offensive availability report for Maryland

A LOT of players are questionable for Penn State this weekend pic.twitter.com/sI4KfCN80L — Lexie Linderman (@lexielinderman) November 26, 2026

The Nittany Lions' offense is wounded in more ways than one after its 25-24 loss to Rutgers. Eight starters or contributors appear on the availability report as out, doubtful or questionable. That includes receiver Koby Howard, who will not play a Big Ten game this season, and No. 3 running back James Peoples, who was injured against Rutgers.

The most affected position is running back. Penn State also lists backs Carson Hansen and Cam Wallace as questionable. Hansen did not play against Rutgers, and Wallace left the game in the fourth quarter.

Campbell had a slice of better news Wednesday regarding the backs, telling reporters in State College that Hansen, the team's leading rusher, is "way better than he was last week." Campbell also said that Wallace is "trending in the right direction."

Still, Penn State might need to rely on No. 4 running back Quinton Martin Jr., who has carried the ball just 18 times since his 100-yard game at Temple in Week 2.

"It's all hands on deck if we need them," Campbell said Wednesday after practice. "Both of those guys [Hansen and Wallace] are trending in at least a positive direction. ... The reality of it is, [Martin] is ready to go and has been prepping for his time and will get a great opportunity as well."

Receiver Brett Eskildsen is doubtful after hitting his head on the turf attempting to make a catch against Rutgers. If he's out, which seems likely, that will open more snaps for Zay Robinson, who caught three passes for 54 yards against the Scarlet Knights.

Two names that resurfaced on the availability report are tight end Andrew Rappleyea and center Brock Riker. Both are listed as questionable and played through injuries earlier this season. Rappleyea met with reporters in State College after practice Wednesday, however, a good sign that his injury isn't too severe.

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Riker hasn't missed a game, though he played just nine snaps against Buffalo before ceding the center spot to Vaea Ikakoula. Rappleyea has been limited in several games as well.

Left guard Trevor Buhr, who has played a workhorse number of snaps during the Big Ten season, is questionable as well. Further, reserve lineman Donnie Harbour is out, limiting depth on Penn State's interior.

Penn State defensive availability report for Maryland

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Zion Tracy (7) intercepts a pass in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The major news is that starting safety Zion Tracy will miss his second straight game. Tracy was not listed on any pregame availability report before the Rutgers game but "tweaked" something during warmups and could not play, according to Campbell.

The head coach was hopeful that Tracy could return against Maryland but already has been declared out. However, starting safety Jamison Patton should return. Patton played just eight snaps against Rutgers after being sick for most of the week.

In their place, Penn State ran safeties Jeremiah Cooper and Vaboue Toure onto the field for more than 130 snaps combined. And freshman Bryson Williams was on the field for Rutgers' game-winning 2-point conversion.

"Those guys will gain and grow from it," Campbell said of the young safeties. "But yeah, obviously tough not having [Tracy and Patton] in the football game."

Multiple key defensive players are listed as questionable as well. Chief among them is defensive tackle Ty Blanding, whose snap count has increased significantly during the Big Ten season.

Defensive end Caleb Bacon, who has not played the last two games, is questionable along with backup cornerback Jahmir Joseph. Linebacker Cael Brezina is not listed on the availability report and was not as well before the Rutgers game. However, he did not play against the Scarlet Knights because of an injury, defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn said.

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