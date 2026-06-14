This Week in Penn State Football: Regrets, Andy Kotelnicki Has a Few

Penn State has one of the most experienced rosters in college football, former offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has regrets, and the Beaver Stadium renovation has reached a lofty milestone.

Think it's the offseason? Think again. We're tracking all the Penn State football news here, so if you missed anything, now's a good time to catch. On to our weekly Penn State briefing.

What say you, Andy Kotelnicki?

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive coordinator watches a 2025 practice outside Holuba Hall. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another former Penn State coach agreed to a debrief this offseason, as Andy Kotelnicki discussed his time with the Nittany Lions and return to Kansas with On3's Pete Nakos. Notably, Kotelnicki echoed some of James Franklin's regret about allowing the 2025 expectations to become a talking point within the program.

But Kotelnicki also talked about Penn State's double-overtime loss to Oregon and the downfall from there. This was interesting.

"When we went and scored the tying touchdown in the fourth quarter, there was no doubt in our minds that we were going to win this football game," Kotelnicki told Nakos. "... I feel bad because it's like, man, the expectations are so high, and we missed them terribly. But it's also good in the sense to go through and be reminded of what the real world is."

Franklin spent his first 10 seasons at Penn State reminding his players about the real world daily. That he got sidetracked last season in pursuit of a title is instructive about how Penn State processed those high expectations. Basically, not well.

Penn State's 2026 roster is tested

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht throws a pass during the Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Experience was supposed to make Penn State a championship contender in 2025. Franklin spent a lot of money to retain a bunch of fourth- and fifth-year seniors for the title run. This year, the Nittany Lions once again will field one of the nation's most experienced rosters. Will things be any different under Campbell?

According to a CBS Sports breakdown, Penn State has the third-most experienced roster in the Big Ten and a top-20 roster nationally in returning snaps. We've noted before that Rocco Becht is the most experienced FBS quarterback in terms of snaps and starts. But the rest of his roster has played a lot of football as well.

Penn State has 36 players who are in at least their fourth year of college football. Many of them played together at Iowa State last season. Some, like defensive tackles Siale Taupaki and Keanu Williams, already spent a career at UCLA before transferring to Penn State.

Experience matters in college football, for sure. But the counter argument goes like this: If they're such strong players, why are they still in college? Campbell needs a seasoned roster in Year 1. But does he have the talent to match?

A milestone for the Beaver Stadium renovation

The beginning of yet another historic chapter for Penn State Athletics 🫡🏗️#WeAre pic.twitter.com/zslb5grNd8 — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) June 12, 2026

On June 10, Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft led a "topping out" ceremony at Beaver Stadium, where construction workers and donors signed the last steel beam placed atop the new West Tower structure. The crew then lifted the beam into place, accompanied by a flag and small tree as part of the traditional ceremony.

The event commemorated a milestone of the $700 million Beaver Stadium renovation, with the tower reaching its peak height of 195 feet. Campbell recently toured the West Tower site, which lives up to the "superstructure" label Kraft gave it last year.

It also appears that Penn State will have the west-side bleacher seating in place for the Sept. 5 opener againsst Marshall. And next year, Penn State will introduce the entire renovation, which will be surprising if it remains within the initial $700 million spending plan.

This week's top Penn State reads

Penn State updated its 2026 football roster, with four freshmen still scheduled to enroll this summer. There were some notable weight changes, with running back Quinton Martin Jr. making gains that eluded him last season.

Penn State is one of college football' "stock-up" programs, according to FOX Sports' Joel Klatt.

After a big run of commitments, Penn State's 2027 recruiting class lost two players last week. Cornerback Semajay Robinson flipped to Virginia, and fellow cornerback Zachary Gleason Jr. switched to West Virginia. The two were among the first three players to commit to Campbell's 2027 class this spring.

Speaking of recruiting, Penn State and Virginia Tech have begun a fun little rivalry.

Nonplussed about Penn State's non-conference schedule this season? Will Horstman has a sugestion: Bring back some rivalries.

Coming June 16: Penn State Day on BTN.

Must-see TV 📺



Penn State takes over BTN School Day on Tuesday, June 16!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/w9sxiJVzYb — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) June 12, 2026

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