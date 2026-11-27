About an hour after Penn State’s loss to Rutgers, with eye black still smeared on his face, linebacker Tony Rojas walked through the Beaver Stadium tunnel and gazed at the empty field. Before returning, he stopped, pointed his phone and took a photo of his home stadium for the last four seasons. “Thank you,” he wrote in an Instagram story post with that picture.

“Just all emotions coming at that moment,” Rojas said of his feelings after the game. “Last game here, just missing everything. Really, just trying to soak it in, and obviously it hurt not coming out with the W at the end of it.”

Rojas said after the Nittany Lions’ 25-24 loss to Rutgers that the game was his last at Beaver Stadium. When asked if that meant he would declare for the NFL Draft, Rojas said, “Whatever that means.” A Penn State spokesperson said later that Rojas is weighing his options and will make a decision at the end of the season.

"Tony Rojas loves Penn State," Penn State linebacker Kooper Ebel said. "I can't say it any other way than that simple, that plain. Tony Rojas loves Penn State. He was obviously very emotional after the [Rutgers] game, and it hurts a lot. I hurt for him.

"There's a lot of guys like Tony that have been through hell and back. They stayed, they've been through injury and, yeah, it hurts."

A redshirt junior who arrived at Penn State in 2023, Rojas has one more guaranteed game in a Nittany Lions uniform on Saturday against Maryland. If it's his last time suiting up in the blue and white, it’s important to recognize his long-lasting impact at Penn State.

Tony Rojas' career year

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas (13) celebrates a defensive play in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Virginia native stayed at Penn State after James Franklin was fired in 2025, anchoring a defense that underwent significant change, including a new coordinator and linebacker group. Amid the turmoil, and with Rojas recovering from major knee surgery after his 2025 injury, he still took his game to another level in 2026.

Rojas has put up epic numbers this season. He has posted 87 tackles, which ranks sixth in the Big Ten, and 15.5 tackles for loss, nearly 28 percent of the defense’s output. He ranks second in the Big Ten in TFLs and fifth in sacks (6.5). Rojas made 83 tackles over the past two seasons combined, and 14 tackles for loss in his last three years.

"Every time I look up at the board, seeing what the defense is doing, I'm always seeing him around the ball, always hearing his name," Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht said. "To have a guy like that on your team, who's being able to be that consistent every single play and every single game, it's hard to find."

Against Rutgers, Rojas did everything he could in what he called his final home game. He posted a career-high 15 tackles, including 2.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks. Rojas became the first Penn State player with those numbers since linebacker Mike Hull in 2014.

“I think I've grown every single year in the little details, the little things on the field,” Rojas said postgame. “I think obviously I'm playing my best ball right now, and I just can't be complacent. I know I have things to fix.”

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A Butkus Award semifinalist, Rojas has been nearly unstoppable this season. Defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn built plenty of his scheme around his linebacker’s strengths. Specifically, he’s blitzed the speedy Rojas far more than any coordinator has in the past.

As a result, Rojas has etched his name in some neat categories. He is the only FBS player this season with 15+ tackles for loss and 2+ interceptions. He’s also one of three FBS players with 85+ tackles and 15+ tackles for loss. Additionally, Rojas is one of three Penn State linebackers to share that mark since 1960.

The linebacker, who played with an injured shoulder in 2024 and tore his ACL in 2025, finally put it all together in his first fully healthy season as a starter.

“He's one of the most athletic inside backers I've seen,” Lynn said. “Not just talking about Penn State, but just in general. You watch him do drills. You watch him do anything in space. He's fluid, he's fast, he's explosive.”

'I'm grateful for that'

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas (13) reacts after intercepting a pass against the Wisconsin Badgers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Rojas increased his production this year, he has been a game-changer for the Nittany Lions since 2024. Two years ago against SMU in the College Football Playoff, Rojas returned an interception for a touchdown that helped jolt the team to the second round.

Last season, he was part of a defense that allowed 8.5 points in regulation through its first four games. After Rojas was injured in early October, that number swelled to 24.4.

Rojas has proved he’s every bit the star player, as the statistics prove. He is one of only four Big Ten linebackers to total 29+ tackles for loss and 6+ interceptions in a career since 1956.

But so do his actions, both on the field and off it.

“I've never met a great player that doesn't want to play or be on the field,” Penn State coach Matt Campbell said. “Every great player that I've been around, it’s, ‘I'm not rotating with anybody, I'm staying on the field. If you try to sub me in, I'm not letting you do that.’ That's Tony to a T.”

“It [Penn State] means the world to me,” Rojas said. “Obviously, being here through the thick and the thin, and just seeing all the goods and the bads, the lows, whatever it is. I'm grateful for that.”

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