What They're Saying About Penn State DC Jim Knowles: 'Evil Genius' and 'Cartoon Character'
Penn State football completed its statement move Monday, announcing Jim Knowles as its new defensive coordinator. Knowles, 59, spent the past three seasons at Ohio State, where he guided the nation's best statistical defense to a national championship and receved multiple offers from some of the nation's top programs.
But after a week of negotiations, twists and a Sunday championship celebration in Columbus (during which the news leaked), Penn State coach James Franklin brought Knowles to State College with reportedly the largest coordinator's contract in the country and a mandate: Help the Nittany Lions win their first national championship since the 1986 season. And beat the Buckeyes in the process. It doesn't hurt that Franklin got Knowles out of Ohio State, where his past two defenses tormented the Nittany Lions.
“I am excited for this opportunity to join Penn State Football,” Knowles said in a statement. “I would like to thank Coach Franklin, [athletic director] Pat Kraft and President Neeli Bendapudi for this opportunity to be the defensive coordinator at Penn State. I have always had a ton of respect for Coach Franklin and the program he has built here. I look forward to working with this tremendous staff and group of student-athletes and am ready to get to work.”
What should Penn State football fans expect from Knowles? Here's a look.
RELATED: Six things to know about Jim Knowles, Penn State's new defensive coordinator
Jim Knowles vs. Penn State
During Knowles' first year at Ohio State in 2022, his defense had a few issues with Penn State’s offense. Quarterback Sean Clifford threw for 371 yards (the most Ohio State allowed during the regular season) and three touchdowns vs. the Buckeyes. However, Ohio State also intercepted Clifford three times (one for a touchdown by JT Tuimoloau) in a 44-31 victory. After that, Knowles collected Penn State's number.
The past two seasons, Ohio State allowed the Nittany Lions to score just one offensive touchdown. Penn State totaled 270 yards in 2024 and 240 the year prior. The Nittany Lions' offense rushed for a combined total of 169 yards in the two games. Knowles’ 2024 defense became the first in a decade to hold Penn State’s offense without a touchdown.
In a chess match against Andy Kotelnicki’s offense, Ohio State kept the Nittany Lions' offense out of the end zone while allowing 146 passing yards from Drew Allar and 120 total rushing yards. It also held running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen to 42 combined rushing yards on 18 carries and Penn State's wide receivers to just three receptions. Prior to the matchup, Knowles said Kotelnicki’s new offense was “a lot different” than prior Penn State teams.
“There are multiple formations and shifts, I mean like all the time. So all of that window dressing to create stress on the defense, that’s really a lot different,” Knowles said. “Then you add in the quarterback run game, that’s a lot different.”
After the Buckeyes’ win at Beaver Stadium, Knowles even danced with the team. Penn State hired Knowles in part to do this in Columbus next November.
What James Franklin has said about Knowles
Before the 2024 Penn State-Ohio State game, Franklin noted that Knowles is “a PA guy” (he's from Philadelphia) while admiring the job he’s done in Columbus.
“[Knowles] is doing a really good job with their defense, and has now for the last couple years. Multiple scheme defense,” Franklin said in October. “Obviously the last two years they've played really good defense. Really, over the last number of years they've played really good defense. But I think since Coach Knowles has been there, he's taken them to a whole other level.”
In a statement announcing the hire, Franklin said, “Join me in welcoming Jim Knowles back to his home in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as the Defensive Coordinator of Penn State Football. He's a strong strategist and excellent defensive mind. He reflects the core values our culture of excellence is built upon. We look forward to having Jim and his family join us in Happy Valley.”
Knowles’ approach to coaching defenses
Franklin’s approach to head coaching, especially with NIL and the transfer portal further complicating the role, has often valued his coordinators being the “head coaches” of their respective units. With Knowles joining Kotelnicki as Franklin’s coordinators for 2025, that will continue.
That's also a style of coaching with which Knowles is familiar. He told the Columbus Dispatch in August that Day “has more time” for things like NIL, revenue-sharing, etc. with the coordinators primarily running their own units at Ohio State. Knowles also said in the interview that he considers himself a “builder” while Day is “the architect.”
A coveted candidate
It hasn’t been a secret that, like Penn State, other programs pursued Knowles. Prior to the title game vs. Notre Dame, the coaching veteran was asked about those rumors, saying he was focused on the game. "[T]hese things come up when you do well," Knowles said. After the Buckeyes won the national championship, Day said that if members of his staff “have opportunities to go other places and do other things, then that's part of the reward of winning a championship.”
“Jim, I think, is the best defensive coordinator in the country,” Day said. “Does an unbelievable job, did an unbelievable job throughout the season. … The game plan, the scheme, but then just coaching up the confidence.”
In past coaching cycles, Knowles has been a desired candidate. In fact, his name came up duringPenn State's 2021 coaching search that produced Manny Diaz. placing Brent Pry. This time around, Knowles was also a known target at Oklahoma and Notre Dame, according to Football Scoop.
What players have said about Knowles
Knowles coaches fast-playing defenses, which would benefit a Penn State unit that struggled to slow Oregon’s speedy offense in the Big Ten Championship. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Knowles said he considered his Buckeyes defense “the fastest play-calling defense in the nation,” with star safety Caleb Downs adding how that has benefitted Ohio State’s players.
“It allows you to get your cleats in the dirt earlier,” Downs said prior to Ohio State’s playoff matchup against Tennessee, per the Columbus Dispatch. “Being able to play and not think during the game is a really big thing, so whenever you can get the call in faster and play at a high level without thought, that’s a really good thing for your team.”
Former Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, now a Detroit Lion, has called Knowles an “evil genius.” Former teammate Tanner McCalister said that Knowles "reminds me of some kind of cartoon character." And before the CFP championship game, Ohio State’s JT Tuimoloau compared Knowles to Batman, noting he’s always “in his cave” drawing up game plans and breaking down film.
"Once you get to know him, that's one guy you'll have on your side," Tuimoloau said. "To be able to play for him as a DC, it's a blessing."
More Penn State Football
Penn State has the blueprint to follow Michigan and Ohio State to a national championship
How much is the Penn State football program worth?
The most memorable moments of Penn State's 2024 season
Daniel Mader, a May 2024 graduate of Penn State, is an Editorial Intern with The Sporting News. As a student journalist with The Daily Collegian, he served as a sports editor and covered Nittany Lions women’s basketball, men’s volleyball and more. He has also covered Penn State football for NBC Sports and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, with additional work in the Centre Daily Times, Lancaster Online and more. Follow him on X @DanielMader_ or Instagram @dmadersports.