USC Trojans Injury Update vs. Penn State: Lake McRee, Eric Gentry, Anthony Lucas
USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee returned to the practice field on Tuesday for the first since suffering a knee injury against the Michigan Wolverines in week four. McRee went down early in the third quarter after taking a low hit by Michigan cornerback Jyaire Hill. The redshirt junior hobbled off the field and was seen on the broadcast visibly upset on the sideline after coming out of the medical tent. An injury that was initially thought to be worse when it happened, McRee is back on the field just a few weeks later.
McRee ranks fifth on the team in receptions (12) and sixth in receiving yards (134). The tight end position had grown to be a big part of the Trojans offense this season. McRee's strong rapport with redshirt junior quarterback Miller Moss was evident during the Trojans first few games of the season. In his absence, the Trojans turned to redshirt freshman Kade Eldridge and freshman Walker Lyons, who combined caught three passes for 14 yards in the two games McRee was out.
"It's been super important for us to build that room up that wasn't quite up to our standards in the early years," said USC coach Lincoln Riley. "I still believe tight end is one of the biggest mismatches you can have in football when you have really good ones with the versatility they create."
Linebacker Anthony Lucas was fully dressed when he headed out to the practice field. Lucas hobbled off the field with the help of the Trojans training staff in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers last Saturday.
Unfortunately, linebacker Eric Gentry came out in street clothes for the second consecutive week since suffering a neck injury in the fourth quarter of the Trojans win over Wisconsin in week five. The senior ranks first on the team in tackles for loss (6.5), sacks (2) and second in tackles (30). His presence was missed last Saturday, but Gentry's impact for the Trojans goes beyond the stat sheet.
"He's a very simple man, when he speaks his words are powerful," said USC linebacker Mason Cobb about Gentry. "He doesn't speak a lot so when he does, he means it."
USC has struggled against strong run games in each of their two losses in the Big Ten. They face another challenge when No. 4 Penn State comes to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. The Nittany Lions feature one of the country's top running back duos in juniors Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Behind a mammoth of an offensive line that has three starters that weigh over 320 pounds, the Nittany Lions rank No. 17 in the country in rushing yards per game (217.8).
USC will square off with Penn State for the first time since the 2017 Rose Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 12. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT and will air on CBS.
