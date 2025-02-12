Where Did Saquon Barkley Learn to Shotgun a Beer Like That? We Are, Penn State!
The former Penn State All-American and Philadelphia Eagles running back went viral in a host of ways after the Eagles' Super Bowl win over Kansas City, perhaps none more relatably than when he shotgunned a beer during the postgame celebration. So when "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon asked Barkley how he managed that so quickly, the Nittany Lions legend shouted out his alma mater.
"Back in my day I did go to Penn State, so I had my party days," Barkley said Tuesday during "The Tonight Show" appearance with quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offensive line. Barkley, Hurts and the line then joined to shotgun beers together with Fallon.
Clearly, Barkley still holds dear to his alma mater, from which he graduated in 2022. In fact, he and Eagles teammate Jahan Dotson were part of the same graduating class. Nearly three years later, they won a Super Bowl together in Philadelphia.
Before the Super Bowl, teachers and coaches at Barkley's high school alma mater, Whitehall High in eastern Pennsylvania, explained why Penn State and Barkley were the "perfect fit." During Super Bowl week, Barkley also celebrated his 10th anniversary of signing with the Nittany Lions.
"James Franklin had an incredible impact on Saquon as a person," Whitehall High Athletic Director Bob Hartman said. "James Franklin was not only a coach but a mentor. When he was ready to buy his first house, Saquon was texting coach Franklin about mortgages and things like that. That's what mentors do. I can't speak highly enough about what coach Franklin does. He's the right guy. I love him to death. I don't care if he ever wins a national title. I know that's not what a lot of people care about, but this guy has changed kids, and that's what's important."
Added Whitehall wrestling coach and mentor Tim Cunningham, "I mean, he still loves Penn State. He still talks about Penn State, probably more than the NFL."
