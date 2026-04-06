Where Penn State Players Rank in the 2026 NFL Mock Drafts

Penn State expected the 2026 NFL Draft to be perhaps the best in program history. Before the 2025 season, former coach James Franklin suggested that the Nittany Lions had as many as 12 draftable players. That included potentially four first rounders, led by quarterback Drew Allar.

Now, Penn State is in a far different position. The top prospect is an offensive lineman, 10 players are on the draft board and scouts are mood-swinging with Allar between days 2 and 3. The NFL Draft, scheduled for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, should be a fascinating three days for Penn State and the final referendum on Franklin's term. Here's a look at where things stand.

How many Nittany Lions make the mock drafts?

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive lineman Zane Durant runs a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN's Matt Miller released an exhaustive seven-round mock draft that included eight Penn State players. After Olaivavega Ioane and Drew Allar, safety Zakee Wheatley is the biggest riser, climbing into the third round (at No. 83 overall) after a strong season and standout performance at the Senior Bowl.

A bit surprisingly, Miller lists edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton going in the fourth round to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 112 overall. Dennis-Sutton lit up the NFL Scouting Combine and won fans in personnel offices by sticking around for the Pinstripe Bowl. He could be a player who sneaks into the latter part of Round 3.

Miller has left tackle Drew Shelton and defensive tackle Zane Durant going in Round 7. Others to watch before the draft are tight end Khalil Dinkins and offensive lineman Nolan Rucci. Notably, none of the three transfer receivers Penn State signed in 2025 makes the mocks.

Penn State had two first-round picks in each of the past two seasons under Franklin. That's likely to be just one this year. But he's a good one.

Olaivavega Ioane could climb into the top 10

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For all the criticism Penn State received about its inconsistent offensive lines, the program has moved a bunch of linemen to the NFL recently. Ioane will become Penn State's second first-round pick in three years, following tackle Olu Fashanu (10th overall to the Jets in 2024). He also will become Penn State's fifth lineman drafted in four years.

Ioane consistently has been among the highest-rated guards in the 2026 draft class, moving through mocks from a solid first-round pick to the outer edge of the top 10. Ioane's value is his versatility. He played three positions at Penn State and and work both sides of the interior. At 6-4, 320 pounds, he's a classic NFL guard who will complete a strong three-year stretch of linemen at Penn State. Ioane also is a really good guy.

Drew Allar is a de facto free agent

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar throws during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At Penn State's Pro Day in March, quarterback Drew Allar said he has had meetings and conversations with teams across the NFL, underscoring his unique position in this draft.

Once a certain first-round pick in 2026 (and a hindsight first-rounder of 2025), Allar likely will be a Day 2 selection, though the where is fascinating. One emerging narrative involves the Los Angeles Rams, who have a 38-year-old starter in Matthew Stafford, an established training system under head coach Sean McVay and time to reset and re-develop Allar.

Miller certainly likes the idea, suggesting the Rams will select Allar in the second round. The Miami Dolphins, undergoing a rebuild, could enter the Allar market as well.

Penn State's running backs have lasting value

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen runs a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg wrote an interesting piece about backfield tandems in college football and why NFL teams love it. Penn State used the strategy to retain running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton for four years. Now, Allen and Singleton are capitalizing.

Currently, Singleton ranks above Allen on most draft boards, though he ceded the primary role to Allen last year and is recovering from an offseason foot injury. ESPN's Miller projects Singleton as a fourth-round pick (to the Houston Texans) and Allen as a fifth-rounder (to Pittsburgh).

But neither back reached 800 career carries at Penn State, and Singleton never went over 175 in a season, so they have plenty of tread left.

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