Where Penn State Stands on Receiver Khalil Taylor's Decision Day

An important recruiting day has arrived for Penn State, as 4-star Pittsburgh-area receiver Khalil Taylor announces his decision. Taylor, once part of the 2027 Penn State football recruiting class, is scheduled to make a new call at noon ET Monday.

Taylor represents a series of mile markers for Penn State, from the 2027 class' list of receivers to Penn State coach Matt Campbell's role in Pennsylvania recruiting. Here's a look at where things stand, and where they could be headed, before Taylor's scheduled announcement.

Who is Khalil Taylor?

ONE HANDED CATCH BY KT 4⭐️👀📸

- Khalil Taylor WR ‘27

- Pine Richland

- 4 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/57BagwxmNh — MONEYSHOTS MEDIA (@money_shots1) June 1, 2026

Taylor is the highest-ranked uncommitted prospect remaining in Pennsylvania's 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite, and a top Penn State target across two coaching staffs. The 5-11, 190-pound receiver, the commonwealth's seventh-ranked player, initially committed to James Franklin and Penn State in 2025.

Then Franklin was fired in October, and the small but talent-rich 2027 class peeled away. Taylor announced his decommitment just a day after Franklin was fired and during a senior season in which he caught 33 passes for 571 yards and 12 touchdowns after transferring to Pine-Richland.

As a sophomore at Seton LaSalle in 2024, Taylor was voted KDKA's Class 2A player of the year after catching 51 passes for 932 yards and 22 touchdowns. He's also an exceptional kick returner, taking his first touch with the Rams 97 yards for a touchdown.

According to Andrew Ivins, Rivals' director of scouting, Taylor is a "potential chain-mover" who will "strain the intermediate level in a balanced attack with his tempo, burst and hands."

Who is Penn State's chief competition for Taylor?

Pine Richland 4⭐️ WR Khalil Taylor has narrowed his recruitment down to 6 schools.



Top 6 include: Ohio State, Georgia, Nebraska, Colorado, Syracuse and Penn State.



Via: @Hayesfawcett3 #WPIAL pic.twitter.com/YW9DZIBijZ — PA Today (@PA_TodaySports) February 27, 2026

Since decommitting from Penn State, Taylor has been one of the nation's most coveted receivers. He made stops at high-profile programs like Ohio State and Georgia before reportedly whittling his list to three schools: Penn State, Nebraska and Colorado, with the latter two making recent inroads.

Taylor spent a productive visit in Lincoln with Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule, who apparently put on quite a recruiting move. Both Rivals and 247Sports have posted predictions for Taylor to commit to Nebraska.

But Campbell and associate head coach Terry Smith, a legend in western Pennsylvania, have made Taylor feel like a priority in the 2026 class since re-offering him in December. Taylor made multiple visits to Penn State, including his official in June, and developed a bond with the new staff, including receivers coach Kashif Moore.

Penn State worked hard to get Taylor back on board, and a miss will sting.

What is the impact of Taylor's decision?

Should he commit, Taylor would be the highest-ranked skill-position player in Penn State's 2027 class and the third-ranked player overall. He also would be the highest-ranked Pennsylvania player to commit to Penn State in this cycle.

But since Taylor is trending elsewhere, his decision would send Penn State into Plan B mode at the position. The Nittany Lions have just one receiver committed to the 2027 class: 4-star prospect Landom Blum, who plays 8-man football in Iowa.

Penn State lost a commitment from 4-star receiver Jamir Dean, who flipped to Georgia, and then watched 4-star prospect Deshawn Hall commit to Auburn over the Nittany Lions. Taylor is the last chance to land a second wide receiver in the 2027 class.

Without him, Penn State almost certainly will go to the portal in January. The Nittany Lions still are young at the position, with just Chase Sowell playing in his final year, but the room is likely to change after the 2026 season. Penn State will need to spend some NIL capital on acquiring talent at the position.

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