Why Penn State Is Rising in the 2026 Way-Too-Early College Football Rankings

Penn State has a new coaching staff, an almost entirely new roster and a distinct Iowa State vibe for the upcoming 2026 season. Doesn't seem like a recipe for significant preseason expectations, but the Nittany Lions are getting some nonetheless.

College football's cottage industry of 2026 way-too-early rankings began even before Monday's title game between indiana and Miami, with On3 leading the way. And Penn State opened at No. 14 in On3's first look at next season, with new coach Matt Campbell earning credit for his success at Iowa State.

Campbell went 72-55 in 10 seasons at Iowa State, peaking with the school-record 11-3 season and Big 12 title-game appearance in 2024. Campbell signed 23 players, led by quarterback Rocco Becht, from the Cyclones among the 39 transfers he brought to State College. Also, as On3 noted, Campbell made a key decision at defensive coordinator, hiring Penn State alum D'Anton Lynn instead of retaining Jim Knowles.

Penn State faces an uphill climb in the Big Ten, though, as it ranks behind Ohio State (No. 1), Indiana (No. 5), Oregon (No. 6) and Michigan (No. 11) in On3's early poll. Fortunately for the Nittany Lions, they play only one of those teams next season, with a visit to Ann Arbor on the 2026 schedule.

USA Today has Penn State a bit lower at 17th but suggests that the Nittany Lions will benefit from their schedule. Penn State also doesn't play Illinois and Iowa and gets five Big Ten home games. The Nittany Lions' one non-conference road game? A trip to Lincoln Financial Field to play Temple in September.

"A friendly schedule and the influx of multiple key Iowa State transfers should make Matt Campbell’s debut a success," according to USA Today.

The Sporting News' Bill Bender ranks Penn State 18th in his early poll, which sees Campbell in building mode in Year 1. "We trust Campbell, but this feels like a transition season despite a friendly schedule that does not include Indiana, Ohio State or Oregon," Bender wrote.

It's a rational thought. Penn State turned over nearly half its roster during the January transfer portal window. Penn State enrolled 50 new players to start the spring semester, including 11 true freshmen enrollees as part of the 2026 recruiting class.

Campbell has four new quarterbacks, six new receivers and an almost entirely new defensive line on his Penn State roster. And though Campbell imported much of his offensive staff from Iowa State, he's starting fresh with Lynn and an overhauled defense.

However, Campbell made one key retention move before even being introduced at Penn State. Terry Smith, who went 4-3 as Penn State's interim head coach in 2025, agreed to return to the Nittany Lions' staff for a 13th season. Smith will resume his role as assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach having been seasoned by leading the program for more than two months.

"It's been so awesome to watch his commitment to Penn State, how he's led this football program and football team through tough and trying times," Campbell said. "It's been rewarding. I know he's the cornerstone of this program as a player, as a student-athlete, and now as an incredible football coach. It is my honor to work hand in hand with Terry to build on this great foundation moving forward."

