Penn State Football Report Card: Nittany Lions Outrun West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.V. | Penn State scored a timely touchdown before halftime, which then lasted for 2 hours, 19 minutes because of a weather delay, and returned to complete a 34-12 victory over West Virginia. The Nittany Lions swept the two-game series against the Mountaineers and won their fourth consecutive season-opener.
The eighth-ranked Nittany Lions put together another sharp win over the Mountaineers, which included plenty of quirks from offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and a 2-point conversion attempt in the first quarter.
How did the Nittany Lions grade out against West Virginia? To the report card.
RELATED: Breakdown of a beatdown in Morgantown
OFFENSE: A-
Coordinator Andy Kotelnicki promised fun, and he delivered. The Nittany Lions ran the Wildcat, motioned a 348-pound guard and played No. 2 quarterback Beau Pribula in targeted spots. And that was just the first half. The process met its intention: to confuse West Virginia, open space for the receivers and get backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen loose.
Harrison Wallace III and Omari Evans broke 50-yard receptions, Drew Allar and Pribula generated some personal run space and Penn State delivered big plays. Allar wasn't perfect, particularly on a few mid-range throws, but reactivated the offense's explosive-play passing game. And Wallace, who caught two first-half touchdown passes, proved he's a No. 1 receiver when healthy. Penn State looked good against West Virginia last year as well, but this was another level.
DEFENSE: A-
Safety Jaylen Reed clearly loves the new "Lion" position, and he's adept at playing it. Reed had a career game in the first half alone: eight tackles (one for loss), two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He and fellow safety KJ Winston jarred West Virginia pass-catchers, and Winston had a hand in a fourth-down stop. Plus, there's speed everywhere, from edge rushers Abdul Carter and Dan Dennis-Winston to linebacker Tony Rojas (five tackles, 1.5 for losses) to most of the secondary. Penn State also held the most prolific rushing attack in the FBS last season to 85 yards on 37 carries. Coordinator Tom Allen seems to have made a seamless transition from Indiana.
SPECIAL TEAMS: B-
Did new coordinator Justin Lustig think people forgot about him? Penn State attempted a 2-point conversion after its first touchdown, with Pribula rolling out to attempt a pass to tight end Joey Schlaffer. West Virginia broke up the pass, and Penn State had an ineligible receiver anyway, so execution mattered more than the call. Still, the play might have foreshadowed James Franklin's extra edge this season and Pribula's value. Franklin said the Lions called that play in that spot specifically for Pribula. Will they try it again later? Of note: starting kicker Sander Sahaydak pulled a 47-yard attempt wide right late in the game. Didn't matter Saturday, but it could affect the position's competition.
COACHING: A
Penn State's last lengthy weather delay (in a 2017 loss at Michigan State) led Franklin to build an addendum to his best-practices guide. This time, the team had more than enough food to feed players during the delay. The staff also pulled benches and chairs into the tunnel, giving players more breathing room outside the locker room. And this was interesting: Few players who milled outside were on their phones. Running back Nicholas Singleton said players tried to maintain focus, as suggested by the coaching staff. Meanwhile, Franklin and his staff watched (and graded) video footage on their iPads, which helped lead to the game-changing, third-quarter touchdown.
OVERALL: A-
This win felt different than last year's at home over the Mountaineers. West Virginia sought to build mayhem by creating a de facto playoff environment. Which it was Friday and early Saturday. Then Penn State squeezed the life from the building with those touchdowns to end the first half and start the second. The stadium was about half full after the delay. By the end, Penn State fans were singing "Country Roads."
Penn State on SI is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on X (or Twitter) @MarkWogenrich.