Penn State wrestling went 4-1 at the NWCA All-Star Wrestling Classic on Tuesday at Rec Hall, delivering strong performances throughout the night. The Nittany Lions scored two decisive victories and two tighter ones while losing a bout that could be replayed in March.

Here's what we learned from the Nittany Lions' night at the All-Star Classic exhibition.

PJ Duke defends his top ranking

Vintage PJ Duke with the dirty foot sweep #NWCAAllStar pic.twitter.com/LUL9V8oJPt — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) November 25, 2026

In one of the evening's 1-2 bouts, Penn State's PJ Duke hit a takedown and reversal to top Michigan's Cam Catrabone 6-3 at 165 pounds. The match wasn't as theatrical as Duke's 12-10 win last season at 157 but clearly signaled that Duke is among the weight class' favorites.

Duke, a sophomore who placed third at 157 last season, moved up to 165 this year. It seemed a given, since Duke said at NCAAs that he labored to make weight, particularly in Cleveland.

Upon joining the 165-pound weight class, Duke immediately ascended to No. 1 and got his first taste of defending the crown Tuesday. Catrabone, FloWrestling's second-ranked wrestler, brought a 7-0 record to the match. Duke didn't need long to assert his dominance.

The Penn State wrestler scored quickly in the first period on a leg sweep to take a 3-0 lead. He took a 3-2 lead into the third, when he picked up a reversal and completed nearly 2 minutes of riding time for the decision.

Shayne Van Ness has another hill to climb

THE HITMAN HITS HIS MARK 🎯💥



No. 4 Caleb Henson defeats No. 3 Shayne Van Ness, 8-6, at the NWCA All-Star Classic!#NCAAMWrestling x 🎥 FloWrestling / @WrestlingSNL pic.twitter.com/krC7iPDsDY — NCAA Men's Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) November 25, 2026

The 149-pound weight class got more interesting this week. Virginia Tech's Caleb Henson, the 2025 NCAA champion, returned from a redshirt season, and Oklahoma State freshman Jordan Raney upset defending national champ Aden Valencia of Stanford 11-9 in a dual in Stillwater.

Van Ness lost to Valencia in the 2026 NCAA final and fell to Henson 8-6 on Tuesday. The fourth-ranked Henson gave up the first takedown Tuesday to rally from a 3-1 deficit and beat the third-ranked Van Ness.

Henson scored a pair of takedowns via a scramble and a counter in an entertaining finale to the NWCA All-Star Classic. Van Ness went 25-0 last season, albeit with some harrowing comeback wins, until falling to Valencia in the NCAA final. Though this result won't count toward his season record, it will give Van Ness plenty of film to study for a potential rematch in St. Louis.

Josh Barr can win without his fastball

Josh Barr beats Stephen Little 2-1 with a riding time being the difference maker #NWCAAllStar pic.twitter.com/sBksBfkaqa — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) November 25, 2026

Barr, the undefeated defending NCAA champ at 197 pounds, razor-margined third-ranked Stephen Little of Little Rock 2-1. But the score didn't capture how dominant Barr was riding in the third period to deliver the deciding point.

Barr is a scorer. He was second on the team in technical falls last season (12), scoring 50 percent of his wins that way. Barr also produced 45 dual-meet takedowns as one of the team's most prolific scorers.

Barr, who majored Little 9-1 at a tournament last season. told reporters in State College after the match that he wasn't his best. But riding NCAA medalists, especially at 197 pounds, is no small feat. Barr proved he has that capacity, which will serve him well future close matches.

Rocco Welsh begins his climb to March

Rocco Welsh with a couple of nice takedowns en route to his major decision over Brock Mantanona #NWCAAllStar pic.twitter.com/a669Zio3Uz — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) November 25, 2026

Welsh is off to another strong start, adding a fourth win over Michigan's Beau Mantanona to his resume Tuesday. The second-ranked senior turned two first-period takedowns into an impressive 12-3 major decision.

It was Welsh's largest margin of victory over Mantanona after scoring three decisions last season, including one in sudden victory at the Big Ten Championships. Welsh is building toward Penn State's Jan. 29 dual at Minnesota, where he'll likely see Max McEnelly. The two split their bouts last season, with McEnelly winning the most important in the NCAA final.

Connor Mirasola asserts himself at 285

Connor Mirasola has stepped assertively into Penn State's lineup at 285 pounds, where he replaced twin brother Cole this season. Mirasola routed West Virginia's Max Vanadia 17-5, scoring five takedowns in a dominant performance.

Mirasola entered the bout ranked 16th, according to InterMat, while Vanadia was 15th. It was an impressive performance, coming just two days after Mirasola won his weight class at the C.J. Morgan Invitational with two technical falls and a major decision.

Sanderson hinted at the expectations for his new heavyweight before the season even began, saying Mirasola's transition to heavyweight was going better than he expected.

"I'm really excited, probably like everyone else, to see him wrestle ast heavyweight," Sanderson said in October. "He can wrestle, but he's put in a lot of time and effort into getting bigger. He's actually bigger than Cole right now."

Cole Mirasola was an NCAA qualifier at heavyweight last season, while Connor went 14-1 in his career at 197. Then Connor Mirasola won the U23 national freestyle title at heavyweight this offseason, changing the calculus in Penn State's lineup.

Sanderson said that Cole Mirasola is stepping aside from wrestling this season to pursue a mission trip. And so far, Connor Mirasola has been a strong addition to the Nittany Lions' lineup.

Up next

Penn State is off until Dec. 6, when it faces Lehigh for their annual match. The Mountain Hawks will host Penn State for a 2 p.m. ET start at Stabler Arena in Bethlehem.

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