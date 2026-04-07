4-Star Wing Decommits from Pitt

If the transfer portal wasn't doing enough damage, the Pitt Panthers just lost another young player before he even stepped on the court for them. Johnathan Givony of Draft Express reported that Anthony Felesi, the Class of 2026 four-star wing who committed to the program in October, has decommitted.

Felesi played high school basketball for Utah Prep. He initially chose Pitt over several West Coast teams, including BYU and UCLA. Felesi is touted as one of the best defenders in his class, averaging 2.2 blocks per game his junior year.

ESPN and 247Sports both have Felesi as a four-star and top 100 recruit.

Possible Reasons for Decommitting

This news comes as many other Pitt players are entering the transfer portal. The Panthers just had one of their worst seasons in years, finishing 5-13 in ACC play and 13-20 overall. The team barely made the ACC tournament as the 15th seed. Though they were able to advance to the second round, the season still left a lot to be desired.

Pitt still has two other good commitments, top-40 ranked forward Chase Foster and guard Jermal Jones Jr. Hopefully the Panthers will be able to keep those two as something to build around, or else the team next year will basically be complete portal recruits.

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