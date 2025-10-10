Pitt Basketball Lands First 2026 Commitment

NEWS: 2026 4⭐️ Jermal Jones (@JermalJonesJr0) has committed to Pittsburgh and Jeff Capel, he told @LeagueRDY.



Jones is an explosive 6-foot-4 guard who’s a strong defender, effective three-level scorer and strong finisher around the basket.



He ultimately chose Pitt over Cal. #71… pic.twitter.com/Zwx9epHZne