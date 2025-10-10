Pitt Basketball Lands First 2026 Commitment
PITTSBURGH - Pitt head coach Jeff Capel is staring down an important season, one that requires results, but he's landed an important recruit.
Jermal Jones Jr. - a 6-foot-3, 180-pound from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. - committed to the Panthers today, Sam Kayser of League Ready first reported.
Jones chose Pitt over offers from Cal, Cincinnati, Clemson, Florida State, Mississippi State, Purdue, Washington and West Virginia.
Jones Background
Jones plays for powerhouse IMG, but previously played for Bell Creek Academy in Riverview, Fla., just outside of Tampa, for his freshman and sophomore seasons.
He also played for Jet Academy on the NIke Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) circuit, which saw him gain traction from other schools and led to offers from many schools over the past year and a half.
The intrigue with Jones is apparent. He’s an athletic combo guard who’s able to play a two-way game with his shot creation and ability to defend multiple positions. He also possesses the blend of competitiveness and aggression that Capel has tried to bring in this offseason.
247Sports rates Jones as the 88th-ranked recruit in the class (12th-ranked shooting guard and 15th-ranked recruit from Florida) while On3 rates him as the 92nd-ranked recruit in the class (22nd-ranked shooting guard and 15th-ranked recruit from Florida).
He's a big-time recruit, a three-level scorer with the athleticism to defend multiple positions, and he gives the Panthers another option in the back court.
Jones is also just the start of the class of 2026. Capel and the coaching staff have been working hard to secure elite prep talent.
Capel landed a handful of high school commitments in the class of 2026, including four-star Omari Witherspoon, three-stars Macari Moore and Kieran Mullen - and Roman Siulepa and Henry Lau from overseas.
It's a volatile landscape, with name, image and likeness (NIL) and the transfer portal dominating the scenes, but Pitt has continued to recruit the high school ranks heavily. It's paid off with Jones, and there's a good chance that the success at the high school level will continue.
