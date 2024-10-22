Former Pitt Forward Makes Wizards Roster
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers forward Justin Champagnie earned a spot on the opening night roster for the Washington Wizards, giving him a good opportunity to stay in the NBA.
Champagnie signed a 10-day contract in February and then a two-way contract in March with the Wizards. A Two-Way contract means that players with three years of experience or less receive one salary for playing in both the NBA and the NBA G-League. These contracts can last one or two seasons.
He joins fellow former Pitt star Bub Carrington on the Wizards roster, who came in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Wizards got the No. 14 pick (Carrington) in a trade that sent Deni Avdija to the Trail Blazers. They also received Malcolm Brogdon, a 2029 First Round pick and two second round picks
Champagnie had a solid summer league campaign, averaging 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, while shooting 56.1% from the field in four contests.
He also played in the preseason and 15 games at the end of last season for Washington, averaging 5.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 15.7 minutes per game.
Champagnie committed to Pitt in the Class of 2019, as a three-star forward out of Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School in Brooklyn, N.Y.
He had a sensational freshman campaign, leading the team with 12.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 42.1% from the floor and 77.7% from the foul line. He also earned two ACC Freshman of the Week honors and started 27 of the 33 contests he played in.
Champagnie improved even more as a sophomore in the 2020-21 season, leading with 18.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, plus shooting 47.7% from the field, 31.1% from 3-point range and 71.1% from the free throw line.
His rebounding numbers led the ACC, which helped earn him First Team All-ACC honors, including three ACC Player of the Week honors too. He also earned an All-American honorable mention, the first Pitt player to do so since guards Ashton Gibbs and Brad Wanamaker did so in 2011.
Champagnie departed for the 2021 NBA Draft, but no team selected him. He spent time with both the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics and on their G-League teams, but now with the Wizards, he'll have that chance to solidify important minutes this season.
The Wizards start their season against the reigning NBA Champions in the Celtics on Oct. 24 with a 7:00 p.m. tip-off at home.
