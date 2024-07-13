Pitt Duo Excels in Wizards Summer League Opener
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers duo in guard Carlton "Bub" Carrington and forward Justin Champagnie excelled in the Washington Wizards Summer League Opener, propelling their team to a 94-86 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Las Vegas Friday night.
Carrington scored a team-high 19 points, shooting 5-for-10 from the field, 4-for-8 from 3-point range and 5-for-6 from the foul line. He also had team-highs with nine rebounds and dished out eight assists in the victory.
The performance for Carrington, falling just short of a triple-double, was almost similar to the first he had for Pitt. He scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the season-opener win over North Carolina A&T, becoming the first Panther to have a triple-double in their debut in program history.
Champagnie also played a vital role in the Wizards' victory, scoring 18 points and shooting 8-for-10 from the field, while finishing second with five assists and also adding four rebounds.
The two had a great connection in this game as well, with Champagnie driving to the hole, spinning and passing it in mid-air to Carrington in the corner, who hit the wide-open 3-pointer.
Carrington came to the Wizards in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Wizards got the No. 14 pick (Carrington) in a trade that sent Deni Avdija to the Trail Blazers. They also received Malcolm Brogdon, a 2029 First Round pick and two second round picks.
Champagnie signed a 10-day contract in February and then a two-way contract in March with the Wizards. A Two-Way contract means that players with three years of experience or less receive one salary for playing in both the NBA and the NBA G-League. These contracts can last one or two seasons.
Washington has three more scheduled games to go in the Summer League, against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, July 14 at 6:00 p.m., the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, July 16 at 8:30 p.m. and the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, July 18 at 7:00 p.m. (All times Eastern)
All teams will play a fifth game, but it depends on how each team fares for who they will play. The top four teams move to the semifinals on Sunday, July 21 and the championship takes place on Monday, July 22. The 26 teams that don't make the playoffs will play a fifth game on either Saturday, July 20 or July 21.
