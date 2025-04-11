Former Pitt Guard Dior Johnson Back in Transfer Portal

NEWS: UCF guard Dior Johnson is entering the transfer portal, source told @On3sports.



The 6-3 sophomore and one-time 5⭐️ recruit scored 13 points on Villanova in The Crown and had 11 points & four assists on No. 19-ranked Wisconsin in only 13 minutes of action.



Last season,… pic.twitter.com/TgAtjRd5Cv