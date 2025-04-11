Pitt Spring Game: Five Defensive Players With A Lot to Prove
On Saturday, April 12, the Pitt Panthers will take the field for the annual Blue-Gold Game.
As always, there will be several players looking to improve their positioning on the ongoing depth chart shuffle. Below are five players on defense with a lot to prove related to various storylines and feedback throughout spring camp.
LB Jeremiah Marcelin
Have you seen how Jeremiah Marcelin is put together?
The young linebacker is built like a spartan, a long, chiseled, musclebound ‘backer firing off at the ball with bad intentions.
“Playing linebacker is all about physicality. You should want to run through somebody's face. You should want to hit somebody…want to make somebody feel you at linebacker,” Marcelin said last week. “That aggression just helps fuel the rest of the linebacker room. The aggression that I have, it kind of just turns everybody else up.”
He's a tough son of a gun, and he's pushing Braylan Lovelace for the starting mike linebacker position. However, Marcelin has far less experience, so it'll be important for the young player to prove his accelerated development on Saturday.
Edge Jaeden Moore
Jaeden Moore is an important piece of the puzzle upfront defensively for the Pitt Panthers.
Losing Sincere Edwards was a gut punch for Randy Bates who needs to increase sacks and overall pressure on opposing quarterbacks this fall. Moore was a high-ranked recruit who couldn't quite crack the starting lineup in Oregon, but he doesn't lack potential.
How far along Moore is when it comes to tapping into that potential will be partially proven on Saturday during the Blue-Gold Game.
CB Shadarian Harrison
Rashad Battle and Tamon Lynum appear to have the two starting cornerback jobs locked up. However, injuries occur and depth is crucial.
Could Shadarian Harrison cement a spot in the two-deep through a strong Saturday showing?
He certainly has the speed to do it, but it takes a whole lot more than that to play the position at a high level. So, keep an eye on this young defensive back.
DE Blaine Spires
Alongside Jaeden Moore, Blaine Spires is among the main components of Pitt's new-look pass rush, when it comes to the newcomers.
Pitt fans know what to expect from Jimmy Scott and other returning players, but Saturday offers the first game-like glimpse at Spires.
He has five college seasons under his belt. Panthers fans can be sure that Spires will make No. 6 his best.
DB Kavir Bains-Marquez
At UC Davis last season, Kavir Bains-Marquez logged 77 total tackles and three interceptions. It was his fourth collegiate season as a redshirt junior.
Throughout spring camp, there has been various levels of positive feedback regarding the slightly undersized but highly active and productive safety who dons "TAKEAWAY" stickers (plural) on his helmet.
With PJ O'Brien and Donovan McMillon out the door, could Bains-Marquez earn an important role in concert with Cruce Brookins and others heading into the fall?
If so, a strong spring game showing could grease the wheels to a solid two-deep role.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Former Pitt Forward Transfers to Duquesne
- Pitt Spring Game: Five Offensive Players With A Lot to Prove
- Pitt Basketball Hires WVU Recruiting Director As New GM
- Pitt Freshmen Weapons Impressing Early
- WATCH: Pitt LB Kyle Louis Mic'd Up
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt