Pitt DE Jimmy Scott Has ‘Become a Complete Player’
Given the feedback throughout spring camp, including in Thursday’s Pitt Panthers press conference (available on YouTube), it sounds like the reconstructed defensive ends roster is trending in the right direction.
When Pat Narduzzi was asked in his final media address ahead of the spring game about that unit, the conversation started with a returning starter.
“It's still a battle but when you look at it, I look at Jimmy Scott, he was a good player for us last year. His motor is running all day long now,” Narduzzi said on Thursday. “There were some ups and downs with him, but he's become a complete player, which is what you want him to do."
“You talk about getting 3% better every day. I think Jimmy has. He's gotten better mentally and physically and technically. So, I'm excited about him.”
As for the edge defenders playing opposite of Scott, aside from returning players like Maverick Gracio, who received some praise early in spring camp, the trio of players plucked out of the transfer portal came up in the discussion.
Blaine Spires who came from Utah State, Jaeden Moore, a former Oregon Duck, and Eastern Michigan import Joey Zelinsky were the topics of that conversation opposite Jimmy Scott.
“The other guys, obviously, there's a lot of competition,” Narduzzi said. “Blaine (Spires) didn't get every practice...and he's done some nice things, and we'll see what he's got on Saturday.”
As mentioned by Pitt’s head coach on a few occasions during spring camp, Spires arrived in Pittsburgh still recovering from an injury.
That has hampered his spring competitiveness, but Narduzzi has liked what he’s seen in the sixth-year player, and the same goes for his fellow transfer defensive ends.
“Looking forward to (Spires) being healthy out there just with the same little thing you had coming in,” Narduzzi said. “We didn't want to get him any worse.
“Jaeden Moore's really done a nice job. I mean, he's a guy that coming from a different defense, picking up the notebook in what we do, he's been impressive.
“Joey Zelinski has been good too. Nate Temple is an old man. But he's done a good job coming back from that injury, and I still don't think he's 100 percent. It takes a while to get back and change in direction. We talked about Eli (Holstein) the other day. There's some guys that are coming off injuries that still won't be where they are going to be.”
It’ll be interesting to see how the two-deep shakes out at the defensive end positions.
Returning Pitt Panthers will battle the transfer trio throughout the remainder of the off-season. All the while, it seems Jimmy Scott is returning a much more complete player, according to Coach Narduzzi.
