Pitt Spring Game: Five True Freshmen with a Lot to Prove
More than a dozen freshmen enrolled as newly-minted Pitt Panthers in January. Early enrollment meant those young players could work with the team throughout winter workouts and the spring camp that followed. Several of those newcomers have been applauded for their efforts and their performances in those settings.
Below are five early-entry freshmen looking to back up that praise on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium:
WR Tony Kinsler
Among the top few early-entry freshmen receiving praise throughout spring camp has been receiver Tony Kinsler who exceeded 1,000 receiving yards in each of his last two seasons on varsity.
In the highlights from Friday’s action at Acrisure Stadium, there was footage of Kinsler making plays, including a leaping grab in the end zone.
He’s up against plenty of competition at the position, including two returning starters, three incoming transfers, and players like Zion Fowler-El and Tyreek Robinson. But this young player may be capable of playing right away.
How he fares on Saturday could have an impact on whether Kinsler will be a rotational player in the fall.
RB Ja’Kyrian Turner
“I think (Ja'Kyrian) Turner, Boosey, gets better every single day,” Pat Narduzzi said on Tuesday. “He had some runs today, (including) an inside run, that were really good.”
Next to Kinsler, Ja’Kyrian Turner has been among the most commonly praised early-entry freshmen throughout spring camp. With multiple running backs either questionable or out entirely, the Florida speedster should get plenty of carries in the Blue-Gold Game.
Don’t be surprised if Turner totes the football regularly on Saturday’s this fall, especially if he proves particularly capable in the spring game.
TE Max Hunt
“Oh, [Max Hunt is] a great receiver, great jump ball (receiver), making contested catches,” Malachi Thomas said on Tuesday. “When he got here, he learned to play so easy, way quicker to me, I'll tell you that. And he just flows in the game easy. Yeah, he made some great catches too.”
When the tight end you’re battling for the backup job speaks that way about you publicly, you’re on the right path.
Max Hunt has an opportunity on Saturday to clearly state his case that he can be relied on this fall as a rotational tight end.
CB Shawn Lee Jr.
According to Pittsburgh Sports Now, Rashad Battle is out of the lineup on Saturday. That will create plenty of top-line action for projected second, third, and fourth stringers at the cornerback position.
Shawn Lee Jr. may be the early-entry freshman earning the most praise on the defensive side of the ball, next to safety Joshua Guerrier.
It’ll be interesting to see what he can do on Saturday, and to learn whether Lee Jr. has an opportunity to become a two-deep player in the fall.
QB Mason Heintschel
Word from spring camp is that true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel is further along developmentally than expected.
There are only three scholarship quarterbacks in play currently, and Eli Holstein isn’t 100 percent.
It’s why all eyes will shift to the rookie passer on Saturday. Can he be counted on to go behind center in the fall if called upon?
