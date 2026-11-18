PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers faced a tough in-state foe in Villanova and needed to play a strong game to earn a valuable win.

The Panthers did just that, beating their in-state rival and former Big East foe 81-61 at the Petersen Events Center on Nov. 17.

Pitt improves to 5-0 on the season, 3-0 at home and against Power Five opponents, as they beat fellow in-state rival Penn State 82-76 at The Palestra in Philadelphia, Pa., on Nov. 8, then took down fellow Big East opponent Butler 76-64 in Indianapolis, Ind., on Nov. 13.

It also improves the Panthers to 34-33 over the Wildcats (3-2) all-time, and to 23-5 in Pittsburgh.

Pitt Uses Late Run to Take Halftime Lead

The Panthers took the lead early and had it through the first 10 minutes of the game, 19-16, thanks to senior forward Baye Ndongo scoring their first seven points and nine of the first 11 points.

Villanova didn't quit, and senior guard Tyler Perkins kept them in the game with 15 points, scoring six points on an 11-2 run to give his team a 23-19 lead with 7:34 remaining.

Ndongo added a layup and an and-one on a layup for five points, but the Wildcats maintained the lead with a 3-pointer from graduate student guard Jake Fiegen and a layup from freshman center Luis Suigo, 28-24 with four minutes left.

Nov 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Baye Ndongo (11) shoots against Villanova Wildcats forward Kwame Evans Jr. (right) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitt then went on a late run, 9-0, and outscored Villanova 13-5 to take a 37-33 halftime lead in front of a strong home crowd.

The Panthers had multiple scorers, with senior guard Naithan George making a layup, junior guard Jalil Bethea draining a 3-pointer, junior guard/forward Jonathan Powell making a layup off a steal and then Ndongo adding a jumper to complete the run.

Ndongo made a layup to counter a 3-pointer from Villanova junior guard Elijah Crawford, and freshman forward Chase Foster dunked with 12 seconds left for Pitt after senior forward Devin Royal made a short jumper.

It was an incredible first half for Ndongo, who scored 18 points on 8-for-13 shooting, a 3-pointer and foul shot, while Perkins kept Villanova in it with 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the field and two 3-pointers.

Pitt Dominates Villanova in Second Half

The second half started with both teams trading baskets: Ndongo and Perkins made a basket in the paint, then two 3-pointers for Pitt from Bethea and George, while Suigo scored a layup and Fiegen hit a 3-pointer for Villanova

Pitt led 45-40 at the first media timeout, but Villanova went on an 11-4 run to take a 51-50 lead, with Crawford scoring five points on two free throws and a 3-pointer.

The Panthers fought back with a 9-0 run on three 3-pointers, with Foster making one before the under-12-minute media timeout, George adding one afterwards and then Bethea, who forgot how much time was on the shot clock, made one from deep to send the home fans into a frenzy, giving them a 59-51 lead with 8:33 remaining.

Nov 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Naithan George (2) dribbles the ball against Villanova Wildcats guard Elijah Crawford (1) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitt maintained a double-digit lead through the under-four-minute media timeout, 68-58, with Ndongo adding a 3-pointer and a layup, George scoring a floater and Bethea making two foul shots.

The Panthers made it a 15-point lead late, with a 3-pointer from Powell and a fast-break layup from Bethea, ensuring they would hold on for the win with 2:40 left.

Ndongo scored two late baskets and set a career-high with 31 points in the victory.