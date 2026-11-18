PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have had some great players under Jeff Capel, but they've lacked a serious post presence.

Players like guards Bub Carrington, Jamarius Burton, Ish Leggett and Nike Sibande and forwards in Justin Champagnie and Blake Hinson, have all played great basketball under Capel, but he's not had that star big man yet.

Enter senior forward Baye Ndongo, who just came off the best performance of his career, leading Pitt with a career-high 31 points in an 81-61 blowout of Villanova at the Petersen Events Center on Nov. 17.

It's only five games in, but it's not too early to see that Ndongo is on his way to becoming the dominant post presence Capel has been looking for.

Ndongo Takes Over Against Villanova

It didn't take any time for Ndongo to establish his presence against Villanova, as he hit a 3-pointer for the first points of the game and scored Pitt's first seven points and nine of their first 11.

Ndongo added five points to take back the lead from the Wildcats at the 6:34 mark, 24-23, and added two baskets late on to give Pitt a 37-33 lead at halftime.

Nov 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Baye Ndongo (11) grabs a rebound against Villanova Wildcats guard Tyler Perkins (4) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His 18 points led the Panthers in the first period, and he shot 8-for-13 from the field, while also grabbing seven rebounds and forcing two steals.

Ndongo was incredibly efficient in the second half, scoring 13 points and making all six shots from the floor, while grabbing seven more rebounds to help Pitt finish off their victory.

He ended the game with his career-high 31 points, 14-for-19 shooting from the field and 14 rebounds.

It eclipsed his previous career-high of 29 points he scored as a sophomore with Georgia Tech in an 87-62 win over NC State at home on March 1, 2025.

"I never know," Ndongo said postgame, on whether he knew he would have a career day. "I just come in and just play and just try to help my teammates as much as possible and that's what I was trying to do today and I had a good game

How Important Ndongo Could Be for Pitt This Season

Not many people had high expectations of Ndongo transferring in from Georgia Tech, but he's been everything that Pitt has needed this season.

He is an incredible scorer, finding different ways to dominate and exploit opposing big men, leading to great looks and high-efficiency shooting, 62.5% from the field this season.

Nov 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Baye Ndongo (11) shoots against Villanova Wildcats forward Kwame Evans Jr. (right) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ndongo is also a force defensively, boxing out his man, grabbing rebounds across the floor, while also forcing a steal, too.

He's averaging 18.4 points and 11.2 rebounds per game and could end up the first Pitt player to average a double-double since Champagnie did so in the 2020-21 season: 18.0 points and an ACC-leading 11.1 rebounds per game.

The Panthers have had those great guards, but a strong post presence makes them a much more versatile team than they've been in the past.

Senior guard Naithan George, who played with Ndongo at Georgia Tech his first two seasons, gets to do so again at Pitt and it's been working out incredibly well.

George finished with a double-double vs. the Wildcats, scoring 14 points and dishing 13 assists, eight of them to Ndongo.

The partnership shows how valuable a great guard-forward combo can be and where Pitt can go this season if they both excel together.

"Yeah, I mean, I've been playing with him for three years now, it's our third year so. Even when we first met at Georgia Tech, we already knew each other, we meshed really well," George said postgame.

"So being here now, and we have this experience under our belt and how Baye is now just makes it way easier."