The Pitt Panthers are off to a 5-0 start after defeating Villanova 81-61. Four different players finished with double-digit points, including Baye Ndongo with a career-high 31.

Through just five games, Pitt is already looking a lot better than last season. In last year's matchup against Villanova, it was Pitt putting up just 61 points in a loss. At this point in the season last year, Pitt was 4-1 after a 71-49 loss to rivals West Virginia.

The clear improvement so far is Pitt's offense, actually being able to put up 80 points against a good opponent. Head coach Jeff Capel has been criticized on Pitt On SI for his stagnant offensive game plan; rather than running actual plays, Capel's offense has a lot of screens set, while the guards just pass the ball to each other and try to make something happen.

Has that changed this season? Not really. But Pitt is averaging 83.3 points per game and is actually getting good shots rather than throwing up heaves as the shot clock runs out.

Nov 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Jeff Capel reacts on the sidelines against the Villanova Wildcats during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why it Works

This season's completely revamped roster has shown that Capel can win games with the right talent. The team is full of experienced players who have played at a high level enough to know how to make good reads and quick decisions.

Nait George, who had a season-high 13 assists, had complete control with the ball. It's not a coincidence that he has a great connection with Ndongo, whom he played with at Georgia Tech.

Nov 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Baye Ndongo (11) grabs a rebound against Villanova Wildcats guard Tyler Perkins (4) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Something else that Capel's offense rewards is players on a hot streak. With such a free-flowing offense, players who are shooting the ball well have more freedom to go for a play when they feel it. This can be seen by Pitt having a different leading scorer in each of the team's first four games.

Tough shot makers, such as freshman Chase Foster and Jalil Bethea, have gotten their moments to shine with the ball evenly shared.

Is it Sustainable?

An offense that doesn't put all the pressure on one or two players is actually a winning one in college basketball, typically. What helped Pitt dominate in the second half against Villanova was some very tough shots that may not always go in.

Finding veteran guards who have proven skill isn't the easiest thing, and Pitt definitely paid the price for it this season. But, a 5-0 start and a rocking Oakland Zoo spells for a brighter season ahead.