Pitt Beats Ohio State on Wild Buzzer Beater
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers went to the very end against Ohio State, coming out with a 67-66 victory on a wild buzzer beater at the Petersen Events Center.
Pitt bounces back from back-to-back losses to mid-major foe Quinnipiac, 83-75 at home on Nov. 23 and to UCF in the Legends Classic in Daytona Beach, Fla., 77-67 on Nov. 20, as they improve to 5-3 on the season, with their first Power 4 win.
This serves as Ohio State's first defeat of theseason, as they won their previous six matchups, including Notre Dame at home on Nov. 16, 64-63.
Pitt Starts Off Well and Finishes Strong in First Half
Pitt had their best start to a game all season, as they took a 16-4 lead over Ohio State by the 14:48 mark.
Fifth year guard Damarco "Polo" Minor got things going for the Panthers with a 3-pointer and then a layup to start the game and converted an and-one layup to score eight points on the run.
Freshman guard Omari Witherspoon made a jumper and a layup for four points, while both forwards in senior Cameron Corhen and freshman Roman Siulepa each added a bucket in the paint for the Panthers.
Ohio State responded with an 11-0 run, with a 3-pointer each from sophomore guard John Mobley, and forwards in freshman Amare Bynum and junior Devin Royal, plus a mid-range jumper from sophomore center Ivan Njegovan.
Pitt, who saw their lead shrink down to 16-15 during this time, missed 12 consecutive shots and went six minutes without scoring.
Unlike other games where a run from the opposing team hurt them, the Panthers came back with an 8-0 run themselves. Senior guard/forward Barry Dunning Jr. got a layup, Corhen hit a 3-pointer and a layup and Minor added a layup.
Both teams split the final 18 points and Pitt held a 34-24 lead over Ohio State going into halftime.
Minor led the way for the Panthers with 13 points, while Corhen had nine points. The Panthers also outscored the Buckeyes 20-10 in the paint.
Back-and-Forth Second Half Sees Ohio State Fight Back
Ohio State came out the second half the better of the two teams, scoring six points, with Royal making a layup and a jumper, forcing Pitt head coach Jeff Capel to take a timeout less than 90 seconds in.
Siulepa also picked up two fouls, which put him at fouls in the first minute of the period, forcing him to the bench.
Pitt then got some offense going, with Dunning making a 3-pointer, Corhen scoring a layup and Witherspoon making a layup and adding a free throw, keeping the home team up 42-35 at the 15:00 mark.
The Buckeyes went on a 7-0 run and tied the game up at 42-42, as senior guard Bruce Thornton made two free throws, senior center Cristoph Tilly scored a layup and Royal hit a 3-pointer.
Dunning scored a layup and Corhen converted an and-one layup opportunity, but Ohio State got a layup from Thornton, then two free throws each from redshirt sophomore guard Gabe Cupps and Tilly gave the road team their first lead of the game, 48-47 at the under-eight minute media timeout.
Ohio State got two big plays from Thornton, who converted an and-one opportunity off a layup, and Royal, who made a 3-pointer. Tilly also made four free throws for the Buckeyes.
Dunning kept Pitt in the game, as he scored seven of their next nine points, including coverting an and-one opportunity, that made it a 58-57 deficit out of the final media timeout with 3:26 remaining.
Royal made two big baskets for the Buckeyes on a layup and a jumper, while Dunning added a layup, Corhen made a free throw and Witherspoon made two free throws himself, as Pitt tied the game up at 62-62 with 1:21 remaining.
Thornton gave Ohio State the lead back at 64-62 with 1:03 left, but Corhen went back to the foul line and made up for some previous misses, making both of his attempts, tying the game back up at 64-64 with 35 seconds remaining.
The Buckeyes took a timeout and while Tilly missed the shot, Bynum made the tip-in off the miss for the go-ahead score to take a 66-64 lead with three seconds left.
Damarco Minor Hits Game-Winning Buzzer Beater for Pitt
Dunning took the ball out of bounds and found Minor for the in-bounds, who had to make something, otherwise Pitt would lose.
Minor ran down the court, go to within five points of the 3-point line, put up a shot fading-away and made it, sending the Pitt crowd into a frenzy.
This made it back-to-back seasons that Pitt got a buzzer-beater win over Ohio State, as forward Zack Austin made a 3-pointer in the 91-90 win in Columbus on Nov. 29, 2024.
It is also the first true, walk-off buzzer beater for Pitt since Ashton Gibbs made a 3-pointer in the 73-71 victory over Providence on March 4, 2010.
Players of the Game for Pitt
Minor bounced back from a poor performance vs. Quinnipiac, scoring just six points on 1-for-6 shooting from the field, and made 18 points. He shot 7-for-14 from the field and 3-for-8 from 3-point range, while making a team-high and season-high five steals.
He tied for the team lead with 18 points, as Corhen scored 18 points on 6-for-14 shooting from the floor. 5-for-10 shooting from the foul line and a 3-pointer.
Dunning had a great game himself, scoring 18 points as well, shooting 8-for-13 from the field.
Witherspoon added 11 points and Siulepa scored two points, which saw Pitt get all their scoring output from their starters.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- No. 24 Pitt vs. No. 12 Miami Picks and Predictions
- Pitt Aiming for Upset Win vs. No. 12 Miami
- Pitt Adds to Injury Report Before Miami Game
- Three Keys to Victory For Pitt vs. No. 12 Miami
- Pitt LB Earns National Honor After Georgia Tech Win
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt