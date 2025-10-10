Pitt Starting OL Out vs. Florida State
PITTSBURGH — The ACC available has been released for the Pitt Panthers' Week 7 game against the No. 25-ranked Florida State Seminoles.
Out
DL Zach Crothers
DL Blaine Spires
LB Jayden Bonsu
RB Synkwan Smith
RB Jaylin Brown
DB Nigel Maynard
LB Jeremiah Marcelin
RB Derrick Davis Jr.
TE Adam Howanitz
DL Joey Zelinksky
LS Nilay Upadhyayula
DL Denim Cook
DL Jaeden Moore
OL Keith Gouveia
OL Jackson Brown
OL Jeff Persi
Questionable
RB Desmond Reid
DB Javon McIntyre
DB Tamon Lynum
DB Cruce Brookins
DB Rashan Murray
Jeff Persi is new to the availability report this week and he is listed as out. Persi was injured on the first touchdown of the game last week against Boston College and did not return. Kendall Stanley took his place, and Pro Football Focus had him as the highest graded offensive lineman on the team.
Desmond Reid is listed as questionable for the third consecutive game. Reid did not play the last two weeks against Louisville and Boston College and exited the West Virginia game early with a lower-body injury in Week 3.
Javon McIntyre and Tamon Lynum are both listed as questionable again and they were both listed as game time decisions against the Eagles. Lynum ultimately did not play and McIntyre saw nine snaps the entire game.
Safety Cruce Brookins is another new addition to the availability report. He is listed as questionable and played just 18 snaps last week.
Zach Crothers, Blaine Spires and Nilay Upadhyayula were new additions to the availability report last week. All of them were ruled out by game day and are all out again this week.
The defensive ends take another hit with Joey Zelinsky now listed as out. Zelinsky played 19 snaps last week. Look for some combination of Jimmy Scott, Nate Temple and Isaiah Neal being the defensive ends against the Seminoles.
Nigel Maynard is listed as out on the report for the first time this season. Maynard did not play any snaps against Boston College, and his injury was likely suffered in practice.
All other players on the report will have been previously listed as out and will likely remain out for the foreseeable future.
Florida State's quarterback Tommy Castellanos is listed as probable on the Seminoles' report. Castellanos' name appeared on the report last week against Miami, and he was later upgraded to available.
The next availability will be released tomorrow at 8 p.m., and the final report will be released again at 10 a.m. on game day.
