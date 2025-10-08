Pitt HC Talks Expanded Non-Conference Schedule
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have more control over their non-conference schedule than they have had in half a decade.
In May, the ACC announced it would be going back to an 18-game regular season conference schedule. The ACC played 18 conference games from 2012-13 through the 2018-19 season before switching to 20 games in the 2019-20 season.
With the two extra non-conference games available, Jeff Capel wants to capitalize on the opportunity to face talented out of conference opponents, former Big East foes and traditional Pitt rivals.
This season's non-conference slate consists of home games against Ohio State and Texas A&M, away games against West Virginia and Villanova, an exhibition game against Providence and a neutral site game against Penn State.
The two big non-rivalry out of conference matchups this season are against Ohio State and Texas A&M. This will be the second year of Pitt's home-and-home series with the Buckeyes and it will be only the third ever meeting between the two schools. The Panthers beat Ohio State in Columbus 91-90 in overtime last season.
Pitt's last meeting with the Aggies was in 1985. This year, they are coming off a strong 2024-25 campaign where they were a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the round of 32.
"We're excited to challenge ourselves in the non-conference," Capel said. "We feel like we have a great mix."
Almost all of Pitt's basketball success, historically, occurred when it was competing in the Big East. The Panthers made 10 consecutive NCAA Tournaments from the 2001-02 season through 2010-11, with multiple teams being a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But ever since joining the ACC in the 2013-14 season, there has been some struggle to find the same success.
"Since Pitt entered the ACC, obviously, the program has tried to find its footing," Capel said. "When we looked at scheduling, something we've tried to do since I've been here is trying to get some of the Big East flavor back."
The "Big East flavor" on the menu this season will consist of Providence, Villanova and West Virginia.
The basketball edition of the Backyard Brawl was a consistent rivalry when both schools were in the Big East, but the game faded after the 2011-12 season when the Mountaineers joined the Big 12. It was brought back in the 2017-18 season, a year before Capel became the head coach, and it has been played every year since then, except for the 2020-21 season.
The 20-game non-conference schedule only ensures that the rivalry can continue in the future. It also opens up room for potentially a new rivalry against in-state foe, Penn State.
"Going from 20 to 18 [conference games] gives you more opportunity to do some different things in your schedule," Capel said. "We took advantage of that with scheduling Penn State and doing that at a neutral site."
The last time Pitt and Penn State played was in 2017, with the Nittany Lions winning 85-54 in Brooklyn, N.Y. However, the Panthers won the previous five matchups, spanning from 2002-16.
Like in most varsity collegiate sports, the Pitt-Penn State rivalry is long overdue, and basketball is no exception. With the expanded non-conference slate, whether Pitt faces Penn State, West Virginia or a former Big East school, there is more opportunity for new, and old, classic matchups on the hardwood.
"Hopefully, that's something in the future that we can continue to do," Capel said. "Maybe with [Penn State], but perhaps maybe looking at some more Big East teams, and that's something that we're already in discussions for for the following season."
