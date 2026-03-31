Pitt Forward Papa Amadou Kante Expected to Enter Transfer Portal

After it was announced that sophomore guard Brandin Cummings will be leaving the Pitt Panthers for the transfer portal, another piece of news dropped hours later.

Pittsburgh Sports Now reported that Papa Amadou Kante will be entering the transfer portal. This was Kante's third season with the program.

This is the second time Kante has entered the transfer portal. He first entered it following the 2024-25 season, but withdrew his name.

Kante has been on the team since the 2023-24 season. A preseason injury sidelined him for the whole year, but he returned the following season to play. Kante played in 22 games off the bench for the Panthers during the 2024-25 season.

This past season, Kante played in just eight games before suffering a knee injury that required surgery in early January. Kante missed the rest of the season, and it was felt by the team.

Kante was one of the few experienced players on the team with size. After transfer center Dishon Jackson was ruled out, Kante's 5.4 rebounds per game were much needed. When Kante had to leave with his injury, that left just Cam Corhen and freshman Kieran Mullen as the only true centers left.

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