Inside The Panthers

Pitt Gives Injury Update on Starting Guard

The Pitt Panthers beat Eastern Michigan without their high-scoring guard, but his status was updated following the contest.

Karl Ludwig

Mar 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Brandin Cummings (3) reacts after hitting a three point shot in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Mar 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Brandin Cummings (3) reacts after hitting a three point shot in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH - It was announced half an hour before the Pitt Panthers tipped off against Eastern Michigan that the Panthers would be without Brandin Cummings.

Pitt secured a win without Cummings, who started the first two games of the season vs. Youngstown State and Longwood, but it would be bad news if the sophomore guard were to miss an extended period of time this season. Jeff Capel provided an update following the win vs. EMU.

"I was really worried about the game from the standpoint of not having Beebah," Capel said. "He got hurt yesterday in practice. Right at the end, actually, the very last play, he rolled his ankle."

It remains to be seen just how long Cummings will miss, considering the Backyard Brawl is coming up this week, but it doesn't appear as though he'll be out long. And while the Panthers handled business without him vs. the Eagles, his scoring would be missed.

Pittsburgh Panthers guard Brandin Cummings (3) shoots
Mar 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Brandin Cummings (3) shoots while defended by Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Garrett Sundra (12) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Cummings is averaging 18.5 points per game on 50/58/75 shooting splits through two games this season, adding two rebounds and two assists per game.

He's been the top shooter on the team so far this young season, connecting on seven 3-pointers - including a game-high five against Longwood. And he's confident that the outside shooting, even outside of himself, will continue into the bulk of the season.

"I mean, we've got some shooters on the squad," Cummings said after the win vs. Longwood. "Simple as that. I don't know what the narrative is or why the narrative is what it is, but we've got shooters on the squad, and I think we proved that, and we're going to continue to prove that."

Brandin Cummings Missing for Pitt vs. EMU

Cummings certainly offers the 3-point shooting that the Panthers desperately need, but his game has evolved since he averaged 6.4 points per game over 32 appearances last season, shooting 42.9% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc. His ability to handle the ball, impact the game on both ends of the court and provide big shots are what Capel has come to expect this season.

"Well, he's got to be a good player," Capel said after the exhibition win vs. Pitt-Johnstown. "That's his role is to be a good player. Brandin can score the basketball. He can create. He's got to defend at a high level. He's got to be a connector."

If Cummings is unable to go against West Virginia, it would open up an additional opportunity for Omari Witherspoon and Barry Dunning Jr.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Karl Ludwig
KARL LUDWIG

Karl Ludwig is a Pittsburgh Panthers on SI sportswriter. He has spent the past three years covering the Pitt Panthers for a couple of platforms. While he did not attend Pitt, he grew up in the Pittsburgh area, attending North Allegheny Senior High School and Slippery Rock University. As a student at SRU, he served as the sports editor of SRU’s student-run newspaper, The Rocket, and provided award-winning coverage in football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer. It was at SRU that his love for sports journalism blossomed. Karl spent three seasons as the Pitt football beat writer for Pittsburgh Sports Now, following time as an intern for the Sports Now Network. His most recent coverage of the University was for Pitt Sports News of the On3/Rivals network. He’s also contributed to Athlon Sports and SB Nation’s Behind the Steel Curtain.

Home/Basketball