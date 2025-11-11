Pitt Gives Injury Update on Starting Guard
PITTSBURGH - It was announced half an hour before the Pitt Panthers tipped off against Eastern Michigan that the Panthers would be without Brandin Cummings.
Pitt secured a win without Cummings, who started the first two games of the season vs. Youngstown State and Longwood, but it would be bad news if the sophomore guard were to miss an extended period of time this season. Jeff Capel provided an update following the win vs. EMU.
"I was really worried about the game from the standpoint of not having Beebah," Capel said. "He got hurt yesterday in practice. Right at the end, actually, the very last play, he rolled his ankle."
It remains to be seen just how long Cummings will miss, considering the Backyard Brawl is coming up this week, but it doesn't appear as though he'll be out long. And while the Panthers handled business without him vs. the Eagles, his scoring would be missed.
Cummings is averaging 18.5 points per game on 50/58/75 shooting splits through two games this season, adding two rebounds and two assists per game.
He's been the top shooter on the team so far this young season, connecting on seven 3-pointers - including a game-high five against Longwood. And he's confident that the outside shooting, even outside of himself, will continue into the bulk of the season.
"I mean, we've got some shooters on the squad," Cummings said after the win vs. Longwood. "Simple as that. I don't know what the narrative is or why the narrative is what it is, but we've got shooters on the squad, and I think we proved that, and we're going to continue to prove that."
Brandin Cummings Missing for Pitt vs. EMU
Cummings certainly offers the 3-point shooting that the Panthers desperately need, but his game has evolved since he averaged 6.4 points per game over 32 appearances last season, shooting 42.9% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc. His ability to handle the ball, impact the game on both ends of the court and provide big shots are what Capel has come to expect this season.
"Well, he's got to be a good player," Capel said after the exhibition win vs. Pitt-Johnstown. "That's his role is to be a good player. Brandin can score the basketball. He can create. He's got to defend at a high level. He's got to be a connector."
If Cummings is unable to go against West Virginia, it would open up an additional opportunity for Omari Witherspoon and Barry Dunning Jr.
