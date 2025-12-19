Pitt RB Declares for NFL Draft

Just hours after the Pitt Panthers' star linebacker Kyle Louis declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, the program's star running back did the same. Neither of these come as much of a surprise, especially for Desmond Reid, who is a senior.

Reid, who is originally from Miami Gardens, Florida, started his collegiate career at Western Carolina. After two seasons, Reid transfered to Pitt to be its starting running back.

Reid made his name known in Pittsburgh immediately, having a punt return touchdown in his very first game with the Panthers.

Reid's Impact with the Panthers

Reid would go on to have an insane junior year. He was a huge part of the Panther's seven game winning streak to start the season. In just his second game with the team, Reid put up 254 yards and a touchdown to help lead a massive comeback on the road against Cincinnati.

Reid ended his junior year with 966 rushing yards, 579 recieving yards and 10 total touchdowns scored.

Reid was named to AP's and CBS Sports's All-American teams as an all-purpose back, made multiple ACC Team of the Week appearances as a running back and a receiver and made All-ACC.

Despite the rocky ending to the 2024 season, Reid turned down transfer offers and returned to Pitt for another year, citing his connection with offensive coordinator Kade Bell as a reason why.

Going into the 2025 season, the Panthers were looked at as a true threat in the ACC. Reid was named to several preseason awards watchlists and teams.

Unfortunately, the season didn't go quite as well for Reid as the previous one. After a good first two games of the season, Reid left the Backyard Brawl against West Virginia early with what was referred to as a "lower-body injury".

Reid missed the next several games. When he returned, the team had replaced their trusted redshirt sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein with the true freshman Mason Heintschel. Not a huge deal, except the team was going down to Tallahassee to take on ranked Florida State in Heintschel's second college game ever.

Despite just coming back from injury, this was Reid's best game of the season. Reid put up 45 rushing yards, 155 recieving yards and two touchdowns. His chemistry with the true freshman quarterback was great and much-needed in a road game against a ranked team. This game was also personal, as Florida State didn't recruit Reid despite him trying out on their campus.

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) is held back as he reacts to a big play in the first quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Reid dealt with injuries the rest of the 2025 season and only played in seven games total. He ended the season with 278 rushing yards, 317 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Reid ends his college career with a total of 2,965 rushing yards, 1,391 recieving yards and 33 touchdowns.

Draft Projection

Reid has regulary been projected to be a late pick, as far back as the seventh round.

Reid's strengths include his explosiveness, ball security, being dual-threat and has great vision. His weaknesses center around his build. Reid is 5'8 and 175 pounds. While he clearly has the muscle, the height is usually going to be seen as a disadvantage. However, there's been a plethora of successful NFL players around the same height as Reid.

As the NFL Draft, which will be held in Pittsburgh, approaches, Reid will be one of the Panthers to watch. His size and recent injury history may be seen as a downside, but he has proven to contribute a lot to teams that give him a chance.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt