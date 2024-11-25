Pitt Guard Suffers Injury, Leaves Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers lost a crucial part of their team early on in the Greenbrier Tip-Off Championship vs. No. 19 Wisconsin to injury.
Panthers graduate student guard Damian Dunn suffered a fall just two mintues in vs. the Badgers and had to come off the court. Dunn needed help off the court, not putting any pressure on it and went into the locker room.
He would come out of the locker room, with help from medical staff before going back in. He then came out minutes later in a wheelchair, according to George Michalowski of Pittsburgh Sports Now.
Michalowski also reported that a Pitt spokesperson told him it was a hand injury and not anything to do with his ankle/leg. He did report back to the bench, with his hand wrapped and still not putting pressure on his left foot.
Dunn has served as one of the best players for Pitt this season, third on the team with 13.0 points per game and averaging 25.2 minutes and 2.5 rebounds per game, while starting the first six contests. He also shot 50.0% from the field, 52.6% from 3-point range and 75.0% from the foul line.
He starred in the 86-62 win over rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at the Petersen Events Center on Nov. 15. He scored a team-high 23 points and shot 7-for-12 from the field, 4-for-7 from 3-point range and 5-for-7 from the free throw line.
Dunn also had a great game in the 83-68 win vs. Murray State at home on Nov. 8. He scored 19 points, shot 6-for-11 from the floor, 3-for-5 from 3-point range and 4-for-6 from the foul line.
He hails from Kinston, N.C. and played for Meadowcreek High School in the Atlanta metro.
Dunn would commit to Temple and played for them for four seasons from 2019-23. His best season came in his last, 2022-23, putting up career-highs of 15.3 points and 3.0 assists per game, while shooting 41.1% from the field, 34.8% from 3-point range and 81.4% from the foul line.
He would eventually transfer to Houston for his fifth season, starting just four of the 37 games he played in, averaging 6.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game last season and shooting 35.9% from the field, 31.7% from 3-point range and 70.6% from the foul line as well.
Dunn chose to come to Pitt ahead of this season and head coach Jeff Capel will hope he's not out for very long.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Men's Soccer Defeats Cornell in NCAA Tournament
- Pitt Wrestling Defeats Rival Lehigh
- No. 1 Pitt Volleyball Sweeps NC State
- Pitt Gives Walk-On QB Shot
- Preview: Pitt Faces Wisconsin in Greenbrier Tip-Off
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt