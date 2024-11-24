Pitt Gives Walk-On QB Shot
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers brought on a walk-on quarterback in their 37-9 blowout loss to the Louisville Cardinals on the road in Week 13.
The Panthers brought on redshirt freshman quarterback David Lynch late in the third quarter of their defeat to the Cardinals. He would complete 5-of-7 passes for 43 yards, including an interception on the last drive for the Panthers.
Lynch came on due to injury issues that Pitt suffered earlier on in the game, with their starter and their backup both needing to come off the field.
Redshirt freshman Eli Holstein suffered a hit to the head in the 24-19 loss to Virginia in Week 11 and departed in the third quarter. He wouldn't play in the 24-20 loss to then ranked No. 20 Clemson in Week 12, both gamses at home.
Holstein received medical clearance earlier in the week and started vs. the Cardinals. He had a strong first drive, before throwing an interception on the seven-yard line and then suffered a sack that required medical attention.
Medical staff would treat Holstein and would put an aircast on his left leg, carting him off. He eventually returned to the sideline on crutches and didn't play the rest of the game.
Redshirt junior Nate Yarnell, the backup, came in at quarterback. This was the third time this season he had to come off the bench, as Holstein also left in the fourth quarter of the 41-13 win vs. Syracuse at home in Week 9, taking a hard hit out-of-bounds.
Yarnell would play nine drives through to the third quarter, before needing to rest, allowing Lynch to come into the game.
Lynch hails from East Greenwich, R.I. and played for Bishop Hendricksen High School in Warwick, R.I.
He was a three-sport phenom in high school, starring in football, basketball and baseball. He threw for almost 1,000 yards and accounted for 11 touchdowns as a senior in 2021, guiding his team to a 7-2 mark and the Interscholastic League State Championship Super Bowl title.
Lynch would use a postgraduate year to play at powerhouse, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., throwing for more than 1,100 yards and 20 touchdowns, a 9-2 record and the National Post Grad Athletic Association (NPGAA) Championship.
The Pitt depth chart lists fellow redshirt freshman Ty Dieffenbach, who is on scholarship, as the third-string quarterback.
Narduzzi did say after the Clemson game that Dieffenbach or Lynch would serve as options as the third-string quarterback, depending on how a game plays out.
"Really don't want to get to that," Narduzzi said. "We had both guys we feel good with Ty and David Lynch, who is a walk-on, operates the offense really well. Ty is athletic. They both have great tools, but we had options depending on how the game was going and what we needed."
Pitt will look to rebound and end their four game losing streak, as they travel to battle Boston College in the regular season finale on Nov. 30.
