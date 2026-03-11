Jeff Capel Meeting With Pitt AD About Future

PITTSBURGH — Director of Athletics Allen Greene and Pitt Panthers men's basketball coach Jeff Capel will meet to discuss Capel's future with the program in the "coming days," Stephen Thompson of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

“Jeff and I will sit down in the coming days to evaluate the program and discuss the future,” Greene said.

Statement from Pitt athletic director Allen Greene on whether or not Jeff Capel will be the head coach at Pitt next season.



“Jeff and I will sit down in the coming days to evaluate the program and discuss the future.” — stephen thompson (@stephenethom) March 11, 2026

Greene's statement came just minutes after Pitt's season-ending 98-88 loss to NC State in the ACC tournament.

Thompson added that Capel hasn't received any assurance from Greene that he will be the head coach of Pitt in 2026-27.

"Nor do I expect any assurances," Capel said.

Jeff Capel said he hasn’t been given any assurances by Allen Greene that he will be the head coach at Pitt next year.



“Nor do I expect any assurances,” he added. — stephen thompson (@stephenethom) March 11, 2026

Pitt's eighth season under Capel ends with a 13-20 record and a 5-13 record in ACC play. The Panthers earned the final spot in the conference tournament after a 71-69 overtime win over Syracuse on March 7, and went on to defeat Stanford 64-63 in the first round before being eliminated by the Wolfpack.

Is This the End for Capel?

Feb 25, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Jeff Capel communicates to his players during a game against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Greene publicly spoke about his disappointment in the men's basketball program back in January.

"We have high expectations for our men's basketball program, and we haven't lived up to those expectations this year," Greene said. "Obviously, coach [Capel] knows that, the staff is aware of that, the players are aware of that. They want more out of what we've got going on, and I know they're working their tails off to try to fix it."

"Evaluation of coaches always happens during the season," Greene added. "We've got some things that we've got to do collectively as a department and as a men's basketball program to better position them."

Greene did not comment on Capel's future with the program during the January media appearance.

On'3 Pete Nakos reported on March 8 that some of the top boosters at Pitt have collected buyout money for Capel.

"In recent weeks, sources have indicated to On3 that top Pitt boosters have worked to put together money for Capel’s buyout. Whatever move is made will be done by the new athletic director, Allen Greene," Nakos wrote.

Following the loss to NC State on March 11, Capel's coaching record at Pitt is 127-127, with a 60-92 record against the ACC.

However, Capel did recruit one of the top incoming classes in the nation. The class, made up of four-stars Anthony Felesi, Chase Foster and Jermal Jones, currently ranks 12th in the nation on 247Sports and 15th on Rivals.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!