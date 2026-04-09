Pitt Guard Nojus Indrusaitis Enters the Transfer Portal

One of the last dominos of the Pitt Panthers' 2025-26 roster has fallen as Nojus Indrusaitis is officially in the transfer portal, according to Johnathan Givony of Draft Express.

Indrusaitis' exit follows in the footsteps of most of the players on the team with eligibility left. Just yesterday, Omari Witherspoon entered the portal. The potential exits leaves just Macari Moore and Henry Lau as the only non-walk-on players on the roster.

Just like Witherspoon, Indrusaitis started the season slow but ended on a strong note. The sophomore shot 41% from three in ACC play, hit the game winner against Syracuse to keep Pitt's season alive and dropped 19 points in the final game of the season.

Indrusaitis, who initially transfered to Pitt from Iowa State, averaged 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Feb 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Nojus Indrusaitis (25) drives to the basket against Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Cole Certa (5) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Portal Chaos

On top of practically the whole team in the transfer portal, Pitt just lost one of their recruits as well. Four-star Anthony Felesi has decommitted from the program, after intially signing last October.

Pitt will need a complete roster revamp through the transfer portal if all these players were to leave. At first, Pitt just needed some complimentary pieces; now, they need to find enough players to even fill a roster.

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