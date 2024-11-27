Pitt HC Doesn't Name Fifth Starter vs. Ohio State
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers lost one of their most important players for a significant amount of time, which will alter their starting lineup.
Panthers graduate student guard Damian Dunn suffered a fall just two minutes into the 81-75 loss to the. then ranked No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers on Nov. 24 in the Greenbrier Tip-Off Championship at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
Dunn would eventually come back out, not putting pressure on his leg and having his hand wrapped
The program released on Nov. 25 that Dunn underwent surgery to repair a right thumb injury and that it is expected he will miss the next six weeks. He also suffered a left ankle sprain and will rehab that while out as well.
The six-week time frame means Dunn will miss the next seven games for the Panthers.
This includes Ohio State on Nov. 29, No. 25 Mississppi State for the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 4 and the ACC opener vs. Virginia Tech on Dec. 7, all on the road.
It also includes the final two home non-conference matchups vs. Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 11 and Sam Houston State on Dec. 21. The last two games he'll miss, if he does come back in the six-week period, are the first two ACC home games vs. Cal on Jan. 1, New Year's Day, and Stanford on Jan. 4.
The first game Dunn would return for in this time frame is a road trip to No. 11 Duke on Jan. 7. He would come back for the final 17 ACC games of the season, and Pitt will need him the rest of the way.
Dunn, who started the first seven games of the season, will open up a starting position for someone to take in his absence.
Panthers head coach Jeff Capel didn't name a starter ahead of their road matchup vs. the Buckeyes. He also said that he hopes that his ankle heals well prior to his thumb.
"I hope so," Capel said on if his ankle heals before thumb. "I don't know the plan. I don't know how the body works, but I think the ankle will be better before the hand."
Capel also doesn't see one player filling in the role that Dunn brought to the team and will look for a number of players to make up for his production, especially defensively, including redshirt senior forward Zack Austin and freshmen guards in Brandin "Beebah" Cummings and Amsal Delalić.
"I think we have to do it collectively as a group," Capel said. "I don't think we have one person that could provide for us what Dame did in that standpoint because Dame is a sixth year guy, he's older, he's played a lot and he's been in a lot of experiences guarding perimeter guys.
"The other perimeter guys we have in our program right now are freshmen and so I don't know if we have one person that can step up and do the things, defensively, that Dame was able to provide for us, but we collectively as a group have to do a good job."
Dunn has served as one of the best players for Pitt this season, third on the team with 13.0 points per game and averaging 25.2 minutes and 2.5 rebounds per game, while starting the first six contests. He has also shot 50.0% from the field, 52.6% from 3-point range and 75.0% from the foul line.
He starred in the 86-62 win over rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at the Petersen Events Center on Nov. 15. He scored a team-high 23 points and shot 7-for-12 from the field, 4-for-7 from 3-point range and 5-for-7 from the free throw line.
Dunn also had a great game in the 83-68 win vs. Murray State at home on Nov. 8. He scored 19 points, shot 6-for-11 from the floor, 3-for-5 from 3-point range and 4-for-6 from the foul line.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Preview: No. 1 Pitt Volleyball Battles No. 3 Louisville
- Former Pitt LB Signs Revenue Sharing Deal
- Pitt Football Offers Western Carolina OL Transfer
- Buccaneers Get Major News On Injured Pitt Star
- Pitt Continues Rise in ESPN Bracketology
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt