Buccaneers Get Major News On Injured Pitt Star
PITTSBURGH -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got major news on a former Pitt Panthers star, that may help them later on in the season.
Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead made a tackle on New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito, but grabbed the back of his head and immediately grabbed at his left pectoral tendon and had to leave the field.
The Buccaneers would easily defeat the Giants, 30-7 at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Original reports suggested that Whitehead would miss the rest of the season, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that there is chance he could return. His return depends on how the pec injury heals and if Tampa Bay makes a playoff run. There is no surgery planned for Whitehead and he isn't out for the year.
Whitehead joined the first recruiting class under Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi in 2015, as a four-star commit out of nearby Central Valley in Monaca, Pa.
He starred for Pitt in his three seasons of collegiate ball from 2015-17. He played in all 13 games as a freshman in 2015, leading the team with 110 tackles, 75 solo, also defending seven passes, forcing a fumble, making 7.0 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks. He also rushed 12 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns, earning him ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.
Whitehead had another stellar season as a sophomore in 2016, making 65 tackles, 46 solo, 1.5 tacks for loss, one interception, two passes defended and one forced fumble to earn Second Team All-ACC honors.
The Buccaneers drafted Whitehead in the Fourth Round of the 2018 NFL Draft and he played there for four seasons from 2018-21 in his first stint with the franchise.
He played in 69 games, starting 65 of them, making 292 total tackles, 222 solo, 22 tackles for loss, 25 passes defended, five interceptions, 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries with the team, while also winning Super Bowl LV in 2021.
Whitehead signed a $14.5 million contract ahead of the 2022 season with the New York Jets. He started all 34 games over the two seasons he played for the franchise, with six interceptions, 17 passes defended, 186 tackles, 123 solo and seven tackles for loss.
His first interception for the Jets came against former Pitt star quarterback, Kenny Pickett, on Oct. 2, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium, which played a role in the Jets winning, 24-20.
Whitehead had his best game for the Jets in the 2023 regular season opener vs. AFC East rival, the Buffalo Bills at home. He picked off Bills quarterback Josh Allen three times, helping his team in the 22-16 overtime win, earning AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
He would sign a two-year, $10.5 million deal to return to Tampa Bay back on March 13. He started all 11 games this season, with 76 tackles (47 solo), two tackles for loss and three passes defended.
Whitehead will look to return next season and help the Buccaneers out on defense once again. He is one of three former Pitt players on the Buccaneers defense, including defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (2019-22) and linebacker SirVocea Dennis (2019-22).
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Omaha Supernovas Draft Pitt Volleyball OH
- Pitt Guard Undergoes Surgery
- Pitt Receives More Votes in Latest AP Poll
- Pitt Gets Good News on Eli Holstein Injury
- Pitt's Star RB Pushing for Redshirt
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt