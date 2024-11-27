Pitt Football Offers Western Carolina OL Transfer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have one more game left in the 2024 regular season, but are already out offering transfers to build the roster for 2025.
Western Carolina offensive line transfer Derek Simmons, who recently entered the transfer portal following the end of the season, announced that Pitt offered him.
Simmons hails from Jacksonville, Fla. and played for Fletcher High School in Neptune Beach, Fla. He played football and baseball and earned First Team All-District with 43 pancake blocks as a senior.
He started out at Division II Tusculum in 2020 before transferring to Abilene Christian for the 2021 season, where he would play all 11 games as a redshirt freshman.
Simmons would transfer to Western Carolina, but didn't play in the 2022 season, due to transfer rules. He started the first six games of the 2023 season, but then was sidelined for the remainder with injury.
Simmons played a larger role in 2024, playing in 10 games and only missing two for the Catamounts. He has one year left of eligibilty
He has a tie to Pitt through members of their coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Kade Bell was the associate head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Tusculum in 2020 and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Western Carolina for three seasons from 2021-23.
Panthers offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau spent two seasons with Simmons as Western Carolina, where he was also the offensive line coach in 2022 and 2023. Panthers wide receivers coach.
Simmons also played with former Western Carolina players who are currently at Pitt. This includes wide receivers Censere "C.J." Lee and Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr., plus running back Desmond Reid.
He played with Williams at both Western Carolina in 2022 and at Tusculum for the 2020 season.
Pitt has competition for Simmons, who stands at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, and can play both guard and tackle.
Simmons has received offers from ACC schools in Cal, Duke, Georgia Tech, NC State and Virginia Tech, Big 12 schools in Houston, Texas Tech and UCF, American schools in East Carolina and USF, plus schools like Liberty, Toledo and Western Kentucky.
Pitt also offered a Division II transfer in tight end Zach Atkins from Northwest Missouri State.
