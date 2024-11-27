Former Pitt LB Signs Revenue Sharing Deal
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers linebacker Bangally Kamara recently signed a revenue sharing deal with his new program, Kansas, making him one of the first to do so.
Details of the deal were not disclosed, but Kamara's agents told Adam Rittenberg of ESPN that this is a "lucrative" deal.
The NCAA and Power Conferences, as a part of a settlement in the House vs. NCAA court case, will now allow schools to spread around up to $22 million of their annual revenue with student-athletes.
This is different from NIL, which comes from third-party collectives and important boosters, plus donations from fanbases. Athletic Directors and administrators now have to deal with how they distribute money to their players over the coming years with revenue-sharing.
Kamara transferred out of Pitt following last season and landed at SEC program South Carolina along with two other former Pitt players in defensive lineman Deandre Jules and defensive back Buddy Mack.
He played in four games this season, making nine tackles (seven solo), and one tackle for loss, but chose to enter the transfer portal. Since he only played in four games, and didn't redshirt in four seasons with the Panthers, he is able to redshirt and have another year of eligibility.
Kamara played in 70 snaps this season, including a season-high of 30 in the 27-3 loss to then ranked No. 12 Ole Miss at home on Oct. 5.
Chris Clark of GamecockCentral reported that Kamara wanted to redshirt and then comeback next season, but South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer doesn't want to run his program like that. Kamara had the choice to play this season and finish his college career or redshirt and transfer and he chose the latter.
He had a final four list with Kansas in it back on Oct. 22, chosing them over ACC foes Cal and SMU, plus Illinois.
Kamara came out of East High School in Akron, Ohio, who played linebacker, as well as wide receiver, kicker and punter. 247Sports rated him as a four-star, the No. 21 outside linebacker and No. 8 recruit in Ohio in the Class of 2020.
He played in 25 games total in his first two seasons, including all 14 in the 2021 season where Pitt won the ACC Championship. He made 16 tackles (eight solo) and two sacks in a special teams/reserve linebacker role over that time.
Kamara started 11 of the 13 games in 2022 at Star or outside linebacker, finishing with 49 tackles (25 solo), three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and seven passes defended.
He would start 10 games at Money linebacker in 2023 for the Panthers, ending with 55 tackles (23 solo), seven tackles for loss, two sacks, one pass defended and one fumble recovery.
Pitt, themselves, have had great success with their linebackers in 2024, particularly redshirt sophomore Kyle Louis at Star, who has earned two ACC Linebacker of the Week honors.
Sixth year Brandon George is solid at Mike or middle linebacker and both sophomores Rasheem Biles and Braylan Lovelace have done quite well at Money linebacker.
