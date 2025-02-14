Pitt Football Hosting 2026 WR From Florida
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers continue adding to their list of official visitors for the summer, including one player with great speed.
Dylan Wester, a wide receiver in the Class of 2026, announced that he is taking an official visit to Pitt June 5-7, the first weekend of the month.
Wester hails from Palmetto, Fla. and plays for nearby Booker High School in Sarasota. He spent his first two seasons at Palmetto High School, before transferring to Booker.
He had a great junior season, with 37 catches for 675 yards, 18.2 yards per reception, and six touchdowns in 14 games, 48.2 yards per contest. He also excelled in returns, with 85 kickoff return yards and 324 punt return yards for 1,092 all-purpose yards on the season, 78.0 per game.
Wester, who stands at 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, possesses incredible speed, which makes it easy for him going up against any defender in space. He also has great hands and runs his routes well, making him a player that would excel in Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell's scheme.
He holds offers from ACC schools in NC State and Wake Forest, American schools in East Carolina, Florida Atlantic and USF, Conference USA schools in Delaware and Liberty, MAC schools in Buffalo and Toledo, plus Marshall, and FCS offers from Wagner and Yale.
Wester is one of two Class of 2026 wide receivers coming to Pitt on an official visit, including Blake Hamilton, who plays for Fort Bend Christian Academy in Sugar Land, Texas.
Pittt will also host two other players from Texas on official visits, including three-star quarterback commit Angelo Renda from Carroll High School in Southlake and four-star offensive lineman Day'jon Moore from Willis High School in Willis.
The other recruits coming on official visits includes three-star linebacker Markel Dabney, who plays Hugenot High School in Richmond, Va., four-star athlete Damon Ferguson from Milford Mill Academy in Baltimore and running backs in four-star Favour Akih, who plays for Rutherford B. Hayes High School in Delaware, Ohio, and three-star Christian Lawrence from Thomas County Central High School in Thomasville, Ga.
