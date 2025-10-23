Pitt's Roman Siulepa, Omari Witherspoon Earn Preseason Recognition
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers have rebuilt the roster entering the 2025-26 season, and a couple of freshmen could be relied upon in a major way.
ESPN is high on Pitt forward Roman Siulepa and guard Omari Witherspoon, lauding the two as Sleeper Newcomers this season. ESPN's Jeff Borzello wrote:
"Jeff Capel will have to rely heavily on Siulepa and Witherspoon from the opening tip of the season. Siulepa, an Australia native, was one of the most productive players at this summer's U19 World Cup, averaging 18.9 points and 8.1 rebounds -- including 19 and 12 against the United States. Witherspoon should be the next productive freshman guard for Capel. He is strong, physical and can make plays at both ends."
In the exhibition win against Providence, Siulepa played 21 minutes at the 4. He scored six points, shooting 2-of-4 from the field, and grabbed four rebounds and a steal. Witherspoon provided a spark off the bench, scoring 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting. It was a solid debut for both.
A Powerful Presence on the Inside
Siulepa is a former rugby player who likely had a path professionally in either spot - choosing basketball and the Panthers over the summer.
He earned second-team All-Tournament honors at the FIBA U-19 World Cup, after averaging 18.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, and helped lead the squad to a sixth-place finish.
The 6-foot-6 forward from Brisbane, Aus. shot 42% from the field and 65% from the foul line (improving as the tournament went on), and he showed the kind of game-breaking ability that made him such a coveted prospects. But there is still a lot of work to do to maximize that potential.
With his attention turned to basketball for the first time in his life, the sky's the limit. When he drives to the bucket, he’s hard to stop. The appeal is obvious. But he has a lot to work on outside of that. Still, he was one of the top Aussie prospects in recent seasons and an electric pickup for Capel and staff.
A Versatile Option in the Back Court
Witherspoon - a 6-foot-4 guard from Bowie, Md. - was a four-star recruit in the class of 2024.
He was a standout at St. John's College High, helping the team achieve a 25-8 season.
Witherspoon is young, but after a strong debut against a solid Providence squad, he drew some comparisons to another former true freshman standout. He's a versatile scorer and ball handler, with enough playmaking ability to play point.
The future is bright for both Siulepa and Witherspoon, and if the future arrives sooner than later, it will bode well for the Panthers this season.
