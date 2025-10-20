Pitt HC Praises NC State Ahead of Week 9 Matchup
The Pitt Panthers were able to escape Syracuse with a win in game seven of the season. It wasn't a very pretty win, but the Pitt defense was able to step up despite injuries and gave the Panthers another ACC road victory.
Even head coach Pat Narduzzi acknowledged the adversity faced in his recent press conferences. "Offensively, we didn't play very good," he said. "But the way they finished is critical."
Looking Ahead for Homecoming
The Panthers will return home for their Homecoming game against the NC State Wolfpack on Oct 25. The Wolfpack currently stand at 4-3, with just a 1-2 conference record. However, Narduzzi had some high praise for the team.
"[NC State is] the most talented football team that we will have played to date," he said about them. "They're well coached. We'll have to play a complete game."
This is definitely a bold statement, as Pitt played current No. 19 ranked Louisville and Florida State, who was ranked at No. 25 at the time when the Panthers played against them.
Narduzzi had a lot of praise for NC State head coach Dave Doeren, calling him a "great friend" and great at his job. "He's been in this league for a long time and won a lot of football games. He finds a lot of guys that fit his system and they are talented."
Players to Watch Out For
As for NC State players, Narduzzi first mentioned sophmore quarterback CJ Bailey, calling him efficient and accurate, also mentioning how he can run. Bailey currently averages 263.7 passing yards per game. However, he does have seven interceptions on the season to 14 passing touchdowns. Something to watch out for depending on the defense Pitt gets back.
Tailback/running back Hollywood Smothers was another player Narduzzi praised, saying he is going to be the best tailback the Panthers will have played so far. "He's as close to a guy like [Desmond Reid] we'll face this year."
Smothers has run for 739 rushing yards and scored six touchdowns so far this season. Pitt knows how to use Desmond Reid, hopefully they know how to game plan against someone like him.
In regards to the Wolfpack's defense, Narduzzi said that Sebastian Harsh and Cian Slone are the best set of defensive ends that Pitt will play so far. "They're good vs. the run and the pass," Narduzzi said about them.
As Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel was sacked a whopping seven times against Syracuse, this could definitely be a little concerning for the Panthers. What's left of the offensive line will have to step up big to protect Heintschel and get the offense going.
Is NC State Better than their Record Shows?
Narduzzi has a lot of praise for a team that is currently one game over .500 and is 1-2 in ACC play. However, NC State clearly has the talent.
In their second game of the season, the Wolfpack beat the Virginia Cavaliers, giving them their only loss of the season so far. Virginia is currently ranked No. 16 in the country. Though Virginia and NC State are both ACC teams, the game didn't count as official ACC play.
The win over Virginia is NC State's best so far. Their most recent game was a 29 point loss to Notre Dame, who Pitt will play later in the season.
Narduzzi has made it clear that NC State shouldn't be underestimated as an opponent. If Pitt wants to prove they are a different team than what they started the season as, their offense and defense clicking for a win would be huge.
