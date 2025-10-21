Pitt's Depth Shows Up in Syracuse Win
PITTSBURGH — Depth on defense has been a recent concern for the Pitt Panthers. More specifically, depth at defensive end and linebacker.
Zach Crothers has suffered a season-ending injury, Blaine Spires has been inactive the last three games and Jaeden Moore has yet to dress this season. The seven defensive ends on the two-deep depth chart to start the season are now a room of four, plus Isaiah Neal, who switched positions from defensive tackle.
The linebackers' depth struggles began in fall camp. Sophomore linebacker Jeremiah Marcelin and Ohio State transfer Jayden Bonsu each suffered season-ending injuries before the season even started.
Now, Pitt's leading tackler, Rasheem Biles, was ruled out before last week's game against Syracuse with an undisclosed injury, and Kyle Louis exited to the locker room after an injury in the first quarter. The group of nine potential rotational linebackers in the preseason has now dwindled to five, barring the status of Biles and Louis.
Despite it all, the defense still had a strong performance in the 30-13 win over Syracuse. The group allowed just 212 total yards, 13 points, and forced three turnovers, two sacks and eight tackles for loss.
"It shows that our guys come out and execute," Pat Narduzzi said at his weekly press conference. "Our coaches have done a great job putting them in position to execute. It tells you that our guys understand our defense, and whether they're the starter or whether they're the third-team guy, they go in there and try to execute the best they can and play hard and play with effort."
All of Pitt's key defensive statistics rose in the national rankings after defeating the Orange. The scoring defense rose from 52nd to 37th, rushing defense went from eighth to fourth, passing defense jumped from 81st to 60th and total defense improved from 32nd to 20th.
This wasn't the first week that the defensive ends were without most of their depth, though. The week before against Florida State was worse without Joey Zelinsky. Fortunately for the Panthers, Zelinsky was active against Syracuse.
However, this was the first time that all three starting linebackers were unavailable. The depth behind them may have been thin, but all the starters have remained healthy up until last week's game, opposite of the ends where Moore and Spires are listed as two starters.
Redshirt senior Nick Lapi and redshirt freshman Cameron Lindsey stepped up big for Pitt in the road win. The two reserve linebackers led the team in tackling and combined for 14 total tackles, a sack and four tackles for loss.
For Lapi, this was his first career start since joining Pitt as a walk-on in 2021.
"We had a lot of faith in Nick that he could go out there and execute it," Narduzzi said. "He's just gotten better. He has developed throughout the years."
Narduzzi said he named Lapi the starter a day before the game, but Lindsey didn't have that luxury. He was thrown into the game when Louis went down and was tasked with playing the rest of the game.
"He prepares every game like he's going to be the starter," Narduzzi said. "It's the most significant reps he's had in a game. We've got a lot of faith in Cam. Then, when you get those opportunities and play like he did, I thought he started off really good."
Narduzzi did not reveal the current status of any of the injured starters. The only thing he said was that no one suffered a season-ending injury against Syracuse.
Pitt will face NC State at home this week, a team that Narduzzi proclaimed as "the most talented football team that we will have played to date." If that is the case, then those backups on defense will have a real challenge ahead of them.
"The depth has shown up," Narduzzi said. "Now we'll see if it shows up this week. Hopefully, we get a little bit healthier, but who knows? We've got a week of practice to go."
