Four Pitt Players Earn PFF Honors after Syracuse Win
PITTSBURGH — Four Pitt Panthers were named to the Pro Football Focus ACC Team of the Week.
Left guard Ryan Carretta, defensive tackle Nick James and corner Tamon Lynum earned the team of the week honors for their performances in the 30-13 win over the Syracuse Orange. Safety Cruce Brookins was named to both the national and ACC teams of the week.
This is the third time this season that James has earned this honor, and the first time this year that Carretta, Brookins and Lynum have earned the honor. This is also the most Panthers named to the PFF ACC Team of the Week this season.
Cruce Brookins
PFF graded Brookins as the top-rated Pitt player against the Orange. He also received the best coverage grade on the defense for not being targeted in the game, but still coming up with an interception. He also recorded two tackles.
Brookins returned the turnovers 19 yards to Pitt's 39-yard line, but the offense couldn't score and eventually punted it away.
This was Brookins' first interception of the season and the third of his career at Pitt. Brookins had two picks last season and forced four incompletions.
Tamon Lynum
Lynum also picked off a pass in the win. His interception came on just the third play of the game. Syracyse quarterback Rickie Collins was aiming for a receiver at the sticks, but threw it too high and behind, right to Lynum.
This turnover did turn into points for the Panthers. Mason Heintschel scrambled for a 36-yard touchdown three plays later to give Pitt a 7-0 lead.
Lynum had the second-best coverage grade on the team, as he was targeted three times and allowed just one catch for 11 yards.
This was also Lynum's first interception of the season and his first in his Pitt career. Lynum missed three games earlier this year due to an injury. Since returning, he has three tackles and an interception.
Safety Kavir Bains-Marquez also recorded an interception in this game, but was not included on the team of the week list. Bains-Marquez had five tackles and returned his interception 57 yards to help set up a field goal in the fourth quarter.
Nick James
James was also named to the PFF ACC Team of the Week for his performances in Week 2 against Central Michigan and Week 5 against Louisville. This week, he had a 12-yard tackle for loss and recorded one pressure.
James has had a strong year in 2025. He has 13 tackles, 4.5 for a loss and two sacks. He also has two quarterback hits and a pass breakup.
Ryan Carretta
Carretta had the best pass blocking grade on the offense and allowed zero pressures, despite the rest of the line allowing 10 pressures and seven sacks.
This was just Carretta's third start of the year. He replaced left guard Keith Gouveia after he suffered a season-ending injury against Louisville.
