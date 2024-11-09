Pitt Takes Down Murray State
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers faced a great challenge from Murray State and had to pull away late in the 83-68 win at the Petersen Events Center.
The Panthers (2-0) defeat the Racers (1-1) for just the second time in as many games, as they won 70-49 back on Dec. 20, 2003 at home. This also makes it back-to-back seasons the Panthers have started 2-0.
Pitt started out with a 19-9 lead and were up 29-19 with nine minutes remaining in the first half, looking to build on their lead. Graduate student guard Damian Dunn led the way with 11 points, shooting 4-for-5 from the field and making a 3-pointer.
Panthers sophomore guard Jaland Lowe would pick up his second foul with less than 10 mintues to go, which saw their offense struggle in his abscence.
Pitt scored just seven points, shot 2-for-7 from the field and allowed Murray State to excel offensively themselves, scoring 18 points and shooting 8-for-10 from the field with two 3-pointers to take a 37-36 lead with 2:05 to go in the first half.
Lowe would come back in for the Panthers, scoring a driving layup and an impressive 3-pointer to give his team a 41-39 lead at halftime.
Pitt tried to breakaway from Murray State early on in the second half, but their mid-major foe stayed in it, keeping it tied at 57-57 with 11:51 left. Junior forward Cam Corhen also made two quick fouls, getting up to four and finding himself a place on the bench.
Junior forward Guillermo Diaz Graham stepped up, making a 3-pointer and finishing off a dunk on a great play that started off with a Lowe block on the other end, giving the Panthers a 62-57 advantage.
Racers senior guard Terrence Harcum made back-to-back 3-pointers to get the lead, but Diaz Graham would make two free throws to give them back the lead.
Corhen returned for Pitt after Diaz Graham receieved his fourth foul and made a big basket to get them up three, 66-63.
Murray State would struggle offensively, choosing to take ill-advised 3-pointers, shooting 1-for-8 and going four minutes without a point.
The Panthers would make some free throws, but then used two 3-pointers from senior guard Ish Leggett and Dunn, and a put-back dunk from Corhen to build the lead up to 79-65 on a 13-0 run with 3:47 remaining.
Murray State continued to struggle from the floor and couldn't mount a comeback, allowing Pitt to hold on for their second win of the season. They shot 1-for-12 and didn't score a field goal in the final 7:46 of the second half.
Pitt will host Gardner-Webb at 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the Petersen Events Center in their next matchup.
