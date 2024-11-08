Preview: Pitt Looks to Add Another Explosive Win
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt men's basketball started their season on the right foot after a 96-56 victory against Radford and will look to do the same against Murray State in their second game.
The Panthers look to maintain momentum against the Racers on Nov. 8 in front of another home crowd at the Petersen Events Center.
Under third-year head coach Steve Prohm, Murray State is looking to bounce back, after finishing 12-20 overall and 9-11 in the Missouri Valley Conference in 2023-24, suffering their first losing season since 2016-17.
Despite having four players average ten-plus points per game last season, the Racers only scored 69.8 points per game -- the 12th lowest in their 80 seasons of basketball.
The Racers faced Bethel University on Nov. 4, an NAIA program in Tennessee, in their season opener at home and dominated 113-37 -- the fourth highest scoring margin in the country so far and exactly the get-right game they needed.
Murray State lost their leading scorer in senior guard Quincy Andersen, who averaged 12.6 points per game, but return their second leading scorer in senior guard JaCobi Wood with his 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game last season. Wood scored 17 points against Bethel and was one of five Racers to score double figures.
Senior guard Kylen Milton, who transferred from Arkansas-Pine Bluff, showed he is a force that opposing defenses need to deal with as a three-level scorer after the season-opening win. This game against Pitt will serve as Milton's 99th career game.
Murray State is an experienced group, which is similar to what Pitt saw in Radford. They started five seniors against Bethel and the three players who played significant minutes off the bench were all upperclassmen as well.
While the evolution of basketball has seen the game become more positionless, Murray State started four guards against Bethel. They are not a small team by any means, despite the listed positions, with five of the eight players who recorded significant minutes standing six-foot-six or taller.
The Racers tallest listed player is just six-foot-eight, meaning Pitt certainly has a size advantage, with six scholarship players at that height or taller.
Pitt's guards sophomore Jaland Lowe and senior Ishmael Leggett paved the way for the Panthers' 40-point win on Monday.
Lowe dropped a career-high 21 points, shooting 6-for-11 from the field, 2-for-4 from 3-point range and was perfect from the foul line, 7-for-7. He also added a team-high six assists and grabbed five rebounds too.
Leggett had his fifth career double-double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. He also shot an impressive 9-for-13 from the field and had the highlight of the game, an emphatic put-back dunk off a missed shot.
While the duo of Leggett and Lowe serve as the best offensive options and Pitt's default gameplan, talented big-men in junior forwards Guillermo Diaz Graham and Jorge Diaz Graham and transfer junior forward Cameron Corhen will all play important roles this season.
Guillermo Diaz Graham was one rebound short of a double-double against Radford and Corhen scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Corhen is ready to face Murray State, who he sees as a veteran team that is tough to play around with their physicality.
"Older team, physical team," Corhen said. "Defintiely got to bring our hard-hats for tomorrow. It's not just going be a walk-through game because they're a mid-major. It's going to be to a tough game."
Also look for first-year guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings, who scored 11 points in his 24 minutes against Radford, to bring a spark off the bench for Pitt.
Although Murray State only let up 37 points in their season opener, look for Pitt's offense to start quickly and focus heavily on the defensive end against an efficient offense from their mid-major foe.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Basketball Hosting 2026 Guard
- Pitt Baseball Reveals 2025 Schedule
- Pitt QB Named Semifinalist for National Award
- Pitt Snap Count vs. SMU Revealed
- Pitt Faces Minnesota in Latest Bowl Projection
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt