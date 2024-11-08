Pitt Football Makes Top List for 2026 OL
PITTSBURGH -- The PItt Panthers continue to make in-roads in the Class of 2026, landing in another top schools list for one of the better recruits in the country.
Four-star offensive tackle Khalief Canty Jr., who plays for Cass Technical High School in Detroit, put Pitt in his top 12 schools. He placed them amongst Big Ten schools in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin, Big 12 schools in Colorado and Kansas and SEC schools in Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
Canty also held offers from Power 4 schools in Kentucky, NC State, Purdue and West Virginia, plus MAC schools in Akron, Bowling Green and Toledo, along with Charlotte, Marshall and UMass.
He has taken unofficial visits to Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, NC State, West Virginia, Purdue and Ohio Stat.
Pitt offered Canty back on March 23, with secondary coach Archie Collins the leader for his recruitment, along with offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau and head coach Pat Narduzzi. Collins normally recruits the Detroit area and Canty is one player that he has made a priority.
Panthers redshirt junior offesnive lineman Terrence Enos Jr. played for Cass Tech back in high school. Enos currently starts at left tackle in place of redshirt senior Branson Taylor, who suffered a season-ending injury.
Rivals rates him as a four-star, No. 201 in the country, No. 4 recruit in Michigan and No. 23 offensive tackle. 247Sports and On3 see him as a three-star, with 247Sports ranking him No. 6 in his state and No. 21 interior offensive lineman, while On3 has him at No. 14 in Michigan and the No. 50 offensive lineman.
Canty stands at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds and plays mostly at left tackle, but also plays on the interior as well at guard.
He has great movement on the line, executes his reponsibilities well and makes great gaps for running backs to exploit opposing defenses.
Pitt hasn't landed any players yet in the Class of 2026, but they did recently make the top schools list for one of the better running backs in the country in four-star, Carsyn Baker, who plays for Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Ga., about 20 miles south west of Atlanta,
