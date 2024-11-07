Pitt Basketball Hosting 2026 Guard
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are working to build their Class of 2026 for basketball and have targeted a guard from the midwest as a player they'll work to bring to campus.
Class of 2026 guard Jordan Sigmon, who hails from Detroit, told HS Top Recruits that he will take an unofficial visit to Pitt this weekend
Sigmon plays for Renaissance High School in Detroit and led them to the 2024 Public School League Title, falling just short against Cass Tech, 72-70.
He plays with no fear, going after any opponent he sees and driving to the basket with authority. He shoots well from mid-range and behind the arc, making it difficult for any defender who has to account for him to score anywhere on the floor.
Sigmon is also a great on-ball defender, forcing his opponent into bad situations and often times making steals that lead to easy baskets for his teammates, thanks to his great court vision.
The 6-foot-2 guard currently holds offers from SEC schools in Alabama, LSU and Vanderbilt, MAC schools in Akron and Toledo, as well as Detroit Mercy, Old Dominion and Portland.
Sigmon also plays AAU basketball for The Family, a team in Michigan that plays on the Nike EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) Circuit.
No major recruiting site, including 247Sports, On3 and Rivals, have rated Sigmon yet, but if he continues improving, he'll earn that soon enough.
The Panthers host the Murray State Racers for their second game of the 2024-25 season on Nov. 8 at the Petersen Events Center, which will give Sigmon a chance to see them play in person.
Sigmon also confirmed with George Michalowski of Pittsburgh Sports Now that he talks to Panthers associate head coach Tim O'Toole the most out of anyone on the staff.
Pitt recently hosted Class of 2026 four-star forward Luca Foster on a visit, Oct. 18-20, where they offered him a scholarship.
Pitt has offered four Class of 2026 recruits so far along with Foster. This includes recruits in Jasiah Jervis of Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, N.Y, Quincy Wadley, who will play for AZ Compass Prep this fall after transferring from Bishop O'Connell High School in Arlington, Va., plus Abdou Toure, who plays for Notre Dame High School in West Haven, Conn.
The Panthers have one Class of 2025 commitment, in four-star guard Omari Witherspoon who plays for St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C.
